Move on Mandela Day: Virgin Active hosts special 67-minute class

As South Africa celebrates Mandela Day, Virgin Active is encouraging members to take part in a special 67-minute class at each of its clubs.

Mandela Day encourages people to use 67 minutes of their time to support a chosen charity or serve in their local community. The 67 minutes representing the number of years Nelson Mandela fought for human rights and the abolition of apartheid.

Virgin Active is putting on special 67-minute classes, where members can donate via a QR code to charity.

Virgin Active has chosen to support the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD). It is aiming to collect enough money to buy five wheelchairs that will help children with special needs.

Plus members can sign their friends up for a guest pass so that they can join in the Mandela Day class too.

Visit Virgin Active South Africa to find out more.