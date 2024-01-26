Menu
Companies

Virgin Active Australia

Visit Virgin Active AustraliaOpen in new tabVirgin Active Australia careersOpen in new tabJoin Virgin Active AustraliaOpen in new tab
Image from Virgin Active Australia
Creating irresistible exercise experiences

Virgin Active disrupted the UK fitness market in 1999 before launching its first club in Australia nine years later in Sydney. 

The city now has nine Virgin Active clubs with another two in Melbourne. Every Virgin Active Australia club is striving to develop a more personalised gym experience and providing irresistible exercises.   

A fitness studio at Virgin Active Bondi Junction
Image from Virgin Active Australia

In the late 90s Richard Branson thought the Virgin Group could play an integral part in creating large health clubs that offered a number of world-class health and fitness products and services. Today Virgin Active Australia has perfected the Virgin customer experience through its premium facilities and varying classes, all of which is included in your membership.

Find out more at Virgin Active Australia.

People swimming in a pool at a Virgin Active Australia health club
Image from Virgin Active Australia

Latest Virgin Active Australia stories

Virgin Money
Careers
Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 26 January
26 January 2024
Four people practising yoga outside
Virgin companies
Enjoy free yoga classes with Virgin Active Australia
16 January 2023
A man reads a copy of Virgin By Design
Virgin companies
Virgin By Design: Discover the story behind the brand
27 May 2022
Virgin Active Australia Bondi health club reception
Virgin companies
New podcast alert: Listen to Active Minds
27 August 2021
People in a Revolution class at Virgin Active
Virgin companies
How Virgin Active thinks beyond the club
13 August 2021
A woman lies on her back, playing with a child
Virgin companies
Five tips for a happier, healthier home life
10 November 2020

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Active Italy

Virgin Active Singapore

Virgin Active South Africa

Virgin Active Thailand

Virgin Active UK

See all Virgin Companies