New podcast alert: Listen to Active Minds

We know the score, you’ve already completed all your usual podcasts and you’re desperate for something new to listen to. Well, you’re in luck because Virgin Active Australia has launched its first podcast: Active Minds.

Active Minds is a podcast devoted to health and wellness topics, explored by wellness experts from around the world – and some familiar faces from Virgin Active Australia’s clubs.

Each episode, the podcast explores topics that you’ve probably thought about when it comes to wellness, but never had the chance to properly explore. It’s so much more than just weight loss tips – Virgin Active Australia wants to get you thinking about topics that matter in your wellness journey, including mental health, motivation, mindfulness, and other things that don’t begin with m.

Meet the host

At the very heart of Virgin Active Australia is its people. And hosting the podcast is Mark Seeto, global head of Virgin Active’s yoga and pilates programmes.

Mark has been part of the Virgin Active family since 2009, with a passion for fitness from the very beginning. He started out as a Personal Trainer, Yoga and Pilates instructor and developed a good understanding not only of the mechanics of movement but also how important mindset, motivation and relationships are in creating a sustainable fitness lifestyle.

On the podcast, Mark leads conversations with some of the brightest minds in the wellness industry. We’re sure you’ll enjoy his lighthearted chat and personal stories that he slips into the mix.

Virgin Active Australia

Hot topics

Nothing’s off limits on this podcast – Virgin Active Australia is diving deep into conversation with some of the most interesting people in the wellness world. Got a question about health, exercise and wellness? Virgin Active Australia has the answers one expert at a time.

So far there have been nine episodes of Active Minds, covering everything from neuroscience and the brain to gut health.

Guests

Mark has already welcomed some incredible guests onto the podcast, including:

Rachel Zinman , who has been practising yoga since 1983, teaching yoga for 29 years and training yoga teachers for 21 years. She chats with Mark about the ancient tradition of Ayurveda and dives deep into the Dosha system.

Krista Scott-Dixon , who is the director of curriculum at Precision Nutrition, the world’s top nutrition coaching programme. With more than 20 years of experience as a personal trainer, teacher, researcher and counsellor, Krista talks to Mark about the struggles that so many people face with food, eating and body image issues.

Paul Taylor is an exercise physiologist, neuroscientist, nutritionist and former British Royal Navy Aircrew Officer. He joins Mark to talk about neuroscience and the brain and the role that they have to play in all aspects of wellness.

Rich Lucano, a Sydney-based music producer, composer and brand sound strategist, chats to Mark about the power of music. Together they explore the impact that music can have on wellness and how it can influence exercise.

And that’s just the beginning. There are loads of experts that Mark has already spoken to for the podcast – and even more lined up. Head over to Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts, to check out Active Minds from Virgin Active Australia.