Virgin Active Thailand was launched in 2014, joining the Virgin Active family in the same year as Virgin Active Singapore. There are now eight clubs in Thailand, including one in Bangkok’s iconic Siam Discovery building.

Other notable locations include Bangkok’s Empire Tower, Chiang Mai (where Virgin Active offers the largest premium fitness facility) and Virgin Active 101 in the One O One Shopping Centre, which is the largest brand in Southeast Asia.

Image from Virgin Active Thailand

Among the highlights in the superb facilities are 20-metre heated pools, The Grid - which offers six major movements within one zone - Himalayan salt rooms and sleep pods for an escape from your busy daily schedule.

Find out more at Virgin Active Thailand.