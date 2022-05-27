Menu
Virgin Active Thailand

Unlimited, unmatched exercise experiences

Virgin Active Thailand was launched in 2014, joining the Virgin Active family in the same year as Virgin Active Singapore. There are now eight clubs in Thailand, including one in Bangkok’s iconic Siam Discovery building. 

Other notable locations include Bangkok’s Empire Tower, Chiang Mai (where Virgin Active offers the largest premium fitness facility) and Virgin Active 101 in the One O One Shopping Centre, which is the largest brand in Southeast Asia. 

Among the highlights in the superb facilities are 20-metre heated pools, The Grid - which offers six major movements within one zone - Himalayan salt rooms and sleep pods for an escape from your busy daily schedule. 

Find out more at Virgin Active Thailand.

Latest Virgin Active Thailand stories

A man reads a copy of Virgin By Design
Virgin companies
Virgin By Design: Discover the story behind the brand
27 May 2022
People in a Revolution class at Virgin Active
Virgin companies
How Virgin Active thinks beyond the club
13 August 2021

