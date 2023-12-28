Menu
Companies

Virgin Active UK

Visit Virgin ActiveOpen in new tabVirgin Active careersOpen in new tabJoin Virgin ActiveOpen in new tab
Virgin Active
Live happily ever active

Virgin Active was launched in 1999 in Preston, Lancashire. Today, there are 43 clubs across the UK. 

Promising the most exciting classes, superstar coaches and excellent equipment, Virgin Active’s core focuses lie in Strength, Stability, Stamina and Soul.

  • Strength allows members to toughen bones, build muscles and burn calories

  • Stability is less about solid abs and more about solid foundations

  • Stamina provides exercise that works the most important muscle of all

  • Soul offers calm, tranquility and deep breaths… or pounding the life out of a heavy bag

Find out more at Virgin Active.

Latest Virgin Active UK stories

Virgin Active
Virgin companies
Lift weights or just your spirit – it all counts at Virgin Active
28 December 2023
Virgin Hotels Dallas
Careers
Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 8 December
8 December 2023
Gym floor with kettle bells on the left hand side and ergonomic bikes in the background
Virgin companies
Sneak peek: Take a look at the brand new Virgin Active Wimbledon
26 October 2023
Three members of Virgin Atlantic cabin crew in Tampa
Careers
Jobs of the week - 17 August
17 August 2023
Virgin Active
Virgin companies
Padel launches at Virgin Active Chiswick Riverside
2 May 2023
A drag queen posing next to Virgin Australia aircraft
Virgin companies
Pride celebrations with the Virgin family
31 August 2022

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Active Australia

Virgin Active Italy

Virgin Active Singapore

Virgin Active South Africa

Virgin Active Thailand

See all Virgin Companies