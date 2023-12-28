Virgin Active UK

Virgin Active was launched in 1999 in Preston, Lancashire. Today, there are 43 clubs across the UK.

Promising the most exciting classes, superstar coaches and excellent equipment, Virgin Active’s core focuses lie in Strength, Stability, Stamina and Soul.

Strength allows members to toughen bones, build muscles and burn calories

Stability is less about solid abs and more about solid foundations

Stamina provides exercise that works the most important muscle of all

Soul offers calm, tranquility and deep breaths… or pounding the life out of a heavy bag

