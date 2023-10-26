Sneak peek: Take a look at the brand new Virgin Active Wimbledon

Virgin Active has officially opened the doors at its brand new Wimbledon club – take a sneak peek.

The all-new club is just minutes from the station, right in the heart of Wimbledon. Founder memberships are available at £115 a month for the first year, with no joining fees, this gives you access to all that the club has to offer. And that’s a lot…

The Wimbledon club has a brand new reformer Pilates studio where you can strengthen your entire body – including muscles you didn’t even know existed – with a powerful, low-impact workout. Classes are all included in your membership, of course. Reformer Pilates combines movement with breathwork, so you can tap into your mind too and find a little inner peace.

Want your cares to float away? Swim some lengths in the 20m pool, or enjoy a bit of well-deserved me-time in a spa session. Or sink into serenity with a yoga or mat Pilates class, taking some time to recentre.

Looking to challenge yourself? Check out Virgin Active’s Cycle studio where your endorphins will take you for a ride, dig deep and develop your power with Strength and Conditioning classes, or join Lift Club and take on new challenges under the guidance of Virgin Active’s expert trainers.

Work from club

The new club has a lounge, where you can relax, get together with friends, or even work. Plus, thanks to the brand new Kauai health food café, it’s never been easier to fuel your workouts. Kauai offers sustainably sourced, simple and seasonal food at your convenience. We’re talking fresh smoothies, nutritious salad bowls and grab-and-go wholefood wraps. You really can’t go wrong.

