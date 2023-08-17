Jobs of the week - 17 August

Looking for a fresh start in your career? Take a look at who’s hiring around the Virgin Group…

Cabin Crew in India at Virgin Atlantic

Were you born to fly? The best jobs make you fly, and when you join Virgin Atlantic as part of its world-famous cabin crew, you'll be doing just that. Virgin Atlantic looking for warm, professional, engaging individuals to be the beating heart of the airline.

Responsibilities for this role include:

Be responsible for the safety, security, and operational excellence onboard.

Be working in a team alongside experienced Cabin Crew bringing your unique personality and flair to everything you do. You'll share Virgin Atlantic’s passion for delivering outstanding customer service and making last memories.

Ensure that customers' happiness, health, and needs are your focus. Reassuring nervous flyers or helping with special assistance and medical requirements – Cabin Crew have even delivered a few babies!

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Note: This role will be based in Bangalore, Delhi or Mumbai, so you will need the right to live and work in India.

Virgin Active

Head of Academy at Virgin Active

Virgin Active has long committed to inspiring both new and current members to live an active life. Its people are dedicated to delivering amazing fitness experiences and service throughout clubs. Virgin Active ensures that its people are supported by the very best teams possible, which is why it is looking for a Head of Academy to join the team.

This role will be responsible for building the future of the Virgin Active Academy internally and commercially.

Responsibilities include:

Ability to refine, build and execute Virgin Active's cultural and learning strategy across the business

Creating, leading and coordinating the developmental, educational and cultural experiences available

Capable of building strategic leadership across the business for delivering the educational outcomes, desired competencies for business improvement

Acting as a professional expert adviser to the business’ Executive leadership team and the Global leadership team on all matters related to education and learning

Certifying there is a robust business wide recruitment and workforce planning strategy in place

Are you the person Virgin Active is looking for? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Money

Fraud Customer Communications Manager at Virgin Money

It's an exciting time for Virgin Money as it grows the Economic Crime (PROTECT) team which has a critical role to play, keeping the bank and its customers safe. They are the first line of defence function and responsible for day-to-day fraud and financial crime risk identification, ownership, management and control.

Virgin Money has a newly created role for a Communications Manager to develop, manage and deliver a programme of activity to promote customer awareness and education relating to fraud.

With the increasing volume of sophisticated scams targeting customers, you’ll help customers understand how to stay safe and reduce the risk of becoming a victim of fraud. Customers are the weakest link and therefore concerted focus on this area is important to protect them and mitigate the adverse consequences to the bank and wider community.

No two days will be the same as you collaborate with brand and marketing, product and channel owners to identify methods of providing education and create content for customers on the latest frauds and scams across digital and physical channels.

Think you’re up to the challenge? Find out more and apply now.