Discover irresistible training

Scopri l’allenamento irresistibile

After successfully launching Virgin Active in the UK in 1999, Richard Branson turned his attention to continental Europe, opening the first club in Italy in 2004. In almost two decades Virgin Active Italy has grown to 38 clubs throughout the country, including Revolution Studio in downtown Milan, which provides live training experiences that you can access from the comfort of your home.

Our purpose is to inspire people to live an active life by breaking down barriers and building healthy habits that lead us to long-term, life-changing results. Our courses are designed to train more than just muscles. These feel-good exercise experiences help over 170,000 members develop four key aspects of themselves: balance, strength, stability and endurance.

Thanks to this revolutionary way of taking care of our bodies, and thanks to the dedication and experience of the employees involved - including over 1,500 trainers - the clubs in Italy are helping Virgin Active become the world’s most loved exercise brand.

Find out more at Virgin Active Italy.

