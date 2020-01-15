Train where and when you want with Virgin Active Italy

Want to do your favourite gym class at a time that’s convenient for you?

Virgin Active Italy has the answer.

Developed by Virgin Active Italy, Revolution gives you access to exclusive training content with the world’s top trainers whenever and wherever you want it. It offers live training sessions in various different sports – with people training at the same time in different places – and on-demand content in Italian, English, French, Spanish and German.

Thanks to a partnership with Technogym, you can now enjoy the Revolution experience whenever, wherever you want by purchasing a new Technogym Bike. Fitted with a 21.5 inch full HD screen, the bike transports you to Virgin Active’s Studio via a link with a digital platform.

Cycling is the first Revolution experience available for fitness enthusiasts. It feels like being in the Via Durini Studio in Milan, without having to go there in person. Participants pedal together to the beat of the music, each in their own space but motivated by live instructors and the energy of the community.

Virgin Active Italy is working on more live classes with other sports and an increasingly personalised training experience, giving you the freedom to choose how and when you train.

Revolution is available on the Technogym Bike now – find out more about purchasing on www.virginactive.it/revolution

Visit Virgin Active Italy to find out more.