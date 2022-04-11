Virgin Active Santa Lucia opens its doors

Virgin Active has opened the doors at its brand new club in one of the most iconic areas of Naples.

The new club, Virgin Active Santa Lucia, is located in via Nazario Sauro 17, and is set to become one of the most prestigious places for fitness and wellness. In fact, it’s already been tested by actress Ilenia Lazzarin, showman StefanoDe Martino, and Olympic swimmer Massimiliano Rosolino.

Members of the new club, which is part of the Collection series, can enjoy more than 4,000 square metres of floor space. There are seven workout rooms, a relaxation area with a spa, and a 25m swimming pool, all in one of the most spectacular and iconic parts of the city facing Castel dell’Ovo on the Gulf of Naples.

Virgin Active Santa Lucia fits perfectly into this lively borough, offering an irresistible workout experience. The club will offer all of Virgin Active’s top classes, including Grid training, boxing, cycling, reformer pilates, yoga and more.

“Our customers want a customised approach to their own preferences in the field of sport, fitness and wellness, trying different activities according to their various goals,” Alessandro Garibaldi, communications director at Virgin Active Italy said. “Which are the most popular? Not just body-mind activities, but also training inspired by intense sports training, a trend that we are well prepared for – in fact, an increasing number of sportspeople choose to train in our clubs.”

Visit Virgin Active Italy to find out more and plan your visit to Virgin Active Santa Lucia.