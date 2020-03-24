Virtual workouts with Virgin Active

Virgin Active teams around the world are encouraging people to move together, even when we’re apart. While having to temporarily closed their health clubs across the world due to the global pandemic, the teams are still committed to helping people stay active.

Virgin Active UK have turned to social media to share health advice, tips, motivation and free workouts that you can do at home. They’ve recruited their brilliant trainers to share everything from five-minute mobility classes to high intensity GRID workouts and equipment free reformer pilates classes.

Meanwhile, the Virgin Active team in Italy are sharing free workouts across Facebook, Instagram, the Virgin Active App and YouTube every day. The workouts are hosted by Virgin Active trainers and cover everything from yoga to pilates, functional training, running, cycling and mobility training – with a bonus Italian lesson too.

Virgin Active Italy have also designed a virtual workout platform called Revolution, which uses technology and innovation to completely immerse people in the studio experience. Subscribers can access livestreamed workouts which are updated daily and complete with sound, lighting and visuals to bring the energy of the Virgin Active clubs directly to your home. The team is also freely sharing many of these full workouts on IGTV to support the community during these uncertain times.

The Revolution workouts and programs are delivered by Virgin Active’s top trainers and are designed to improve your metabolism, reach your fitness goals faster and experience a complete workout focussed on technique and performance. To keep us all connected, the programs are available in English, Italian, French, German and Spanish.

If you’re looking for a simple place to start your home workout routine, the Virgin Active UK team have shared a reformer pilates workout that only requires a dinner plate!

Reform Your Room circuit:

12 Squats

12 Skater (one side)

12 Squats 12 Skater (other side)

Rest

12 Lunges

12 Scooter (one side)

12 Lunges

12 Scooter (other side)

Rest and repeat the circuit three to four times

Virgin Active recognise that in uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to help people stay healthy, happy and active.

Enjoy the workout and find the latest Virgin Active updates below: