Padel launches at Virgin Active Chiswick Riverside

Virgin Active has teamed up with Game4Padel, the UK’s leading developer and operator of Padel facilities, to bring its members the fastest-growing sport in the world at its Chiswick Riverside club.

Virgin Active

Padel is a mix between tennis and squash, a fast-paced, social racquets sport. This week sees the launch of two pop-up courts at Virgin Active Chiswick Riverside and members can join more than 25 million players around the world who are already fans.

“Not only is Padel now the talk of the sports world and being embraced by people of all ages, and activity levels, it is an easy, simple, and fun sport that anyone can enjoy. Our ethos that wellness and living an active lifestyle is something that any person can embrace, is why this partnership with Game4Padel just makes sense,” said Dean Kowarski, Virgin Active Group CEO. “We will always remain invested in providing unique experiences for our members, with the latest bringing this pace-setting sport and our established active communities together.”

Played in doubles, Padel is a great way to find a new community and put your racquet skills to the test – plus it’s super easy to learn.

Virgin Active

Virgin Active’s partner, Game4Padel, is the fastest growing Padel company in the UK and boasts some big names as its UK ambassadors, including former world number one tennis players Andy and Jamie Murray, Liverpool FC defender and Dutch international Virgil van Dijk, former British number one tennis players Annabel Croft and Andrew Castle, and Welsh rugby legend Jonathan Davies.

Game4Padel CEO Michael Gradon said: “Padel will be a great addition to Virgin Active Chiswick Riverside. We will be hosting plenty of trial sessions and coaching clinics for all age groups. We encourage everyone to come down and see what all the fuss is about!”

Virgin Active

Virgin Active Chiswick Riverside will have top-end courts, world-class coaches, as well as Padel events and social events. Players will also be able to hire rackets and balls or buy all the latest Padel gear at the on-site pro shop over the coming weeks.

Pop into Virgin Active Chiswick Riverside for more details on how you can get in on the action.