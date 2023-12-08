Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 8 December

Looking for a change in your career? You’re in the right place. Take a look at who’s hiring across the Virgin Group right now…

Graphic Designer at Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels knows a thing or two about design and style. And it’s currently looking for a Graphic Designer to join its head office team in Miami.

The primary role of the in-house Graphic Designer is to work closely with the Marketing & Design teams to support all marketing design activities undertaken by Virgin Hotels. It’s a very varied role (no two days will be the same) working across print and digital for both the brand and the properties in the portfolio.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Active

Family Activities Lead at Virgin Active

At Virgin Active, the team can’t get enough of inspiring its members to live an active life, delivering amazing fitness experiences and service throughout its clubs. It is currently recruiting a Family Activities Lead to curate and implement a suite of Family products within Club V, Swim and Racquets that are market leading in the UK.

As a successful Family Activities Lead, you will work with both Operations and People teams to attract, retain and develop the best Head of Family Activities and team members. You will also ensure that Virgin Active is the Family ‘Employer of Choice’ in the UK by leading the recruitment, induction and development strategy for the Family team.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Voyages

Shore Things Staff at Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is on an exciting journey to create one of the most irresistible travel brands in the world and it is building an epic team to help make that ambition a reality. It’s currently on the hunt for super talented Shore Excursions Staff (Shore Things Staff) who love operations and adventures!

Have you ever daydreamed of doing Shore Things a little bit differently? Virgin Voyages has too! This someone is number savvy and an operational guru, they will execute the day to day operations of the Shore Things team. In other words, this someone needs to know how to Make Ship Happen. Your excellent attention to detail and self-starter mentality means you can think quick on your feet and keep calm when ship gets real. Ultimately, Virgin Voyages wont be able to remember how it ever got by without you.

Want to know more? Visit Virgin Voyages to apply now.