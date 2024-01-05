Menu
An epic sea change for all

Ahoy Sailor! Virgin Voyages is on a mission to create the world’s most irresistible travel brand. We’re seeking to redefine what you should expect from a holiday at sea and create an Epic Sea Change For All.

Our first ship, Scarlet Lady, is unlike any other ship you’ve ever met. With RockStar Quarters, champagne on demand and amazing food, this is cruising but not as you know it. 

Sailor wellbeing is our priority – we want you to feel your absolute best. A dose of ‘Vitamin Sea’ is naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation.

Virgin Voyages is committed to having one of the cleanest fleets at sea, by investing in clean efficient technologies and implementing policies to reduce our environmental footprint. You won’t find single-use plastics onboard our ships – we want everyone to make use of recyclable and reusable materials.

Virgin Voyages second ship, Valiant Lady, calls Barcelona her home – setting sail through the Mediterranean in the summers and spending her winters voyaging down in the Caribbean.

In partnership with the Virgin Group, Virgin Voyages is jointly funded by Bain Capital, one of the world’s leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms.

