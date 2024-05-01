Introducing Brilliant Lady to Virgin Voyages’ award-winning fleet

All aboard! The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here - get ready for an unforgettable adventure with Virgin Voyages’ newest leading Lady Ship.

Set to hit the high seas in September 2025, Brilliant Lady is the highly anticipated fourth and final vessel in the Virgin Voyages Lady Fleet. She’s not just a ship but a chance to see the world in a whole new way.

Perhaps the most exciting part of Brilliant Lady’s launch is the opportunity to explore new horizons. With its adapted frame, the ship is designed to navigate new landscapes like the glaciers of Alaska and the vibrant waters of the Panama Canal.

Brilliant Lady's inaugural season will kick off with the ultimate cross-country sea trip before debuting itineraries with exciting new ports like New York, Los Angeles and Alaska.

Let’s talk itineraries:

New York City, September 2025 - October 2025. Brilliant Lady’s journey begins in the city that never sleeps. Following a premiere showcase for New Yorkers, Brilliant Lady will sail to Bermuda and Canada’s Quebec City. Other new ports of call include Maine, Charleston, Boston, Halifax, and New Brunswick.

Miami, October 2025 - April 2026. Warming up for the winter season, Brilliant Lady will embark on a collection of extended Caribbean getaways to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, and Cartagena. Brilliant Lady will also head back to sailor favorites like Turks & Caicos, Antigua and Grand Cayman along with newcomer Ocho Rios, Jamaica’s most coveted port.

Panama Canal Crossing, March 2026. This epic 16-night voyage crosses from Miami to Los Angeles, sailing south towards Colombia before a jaunt through the Panama Canal. Sailors will then explore Costa Rica, Antigua, a UNESCO World Heritage Site overlooking Guatemala’s acclaimed Lake Atitlán as well as a final stop in Los Cabos.

Los Angeles, April 2026 - May 2026. Sailors can explore California’s stunning west coast with calls in Baja, Puerto Vallarta, Santa Barbara, Catalina Island and San Diego.

Seattle, May 2026 - September 2026. Departing from Seattle, summer 2026 will take Brilliant Lady to the vast landscapes of Alaska’s breathtaking shores where sailors can spot an abundance of wildlife including bald eagles, orca, seals, bears and humpback whales.

Virgin Voyages

From the glittering archipelago of Bermuda to the lush rainforests of Jamaica, Brilliant Lady offers a range of voyages spanning from 5 to 14 nights. Whether you’re seeking adventure or relaxation, there’s something for everyone on board.

Of course it’s not just about the destinations, but also the experience on board. Named the best large-ship liner by Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure, Virgin Voyages continues to disrupt the travel industry with its unparalleled offerings.

Virgin Voyages started as a simple idea for me and has blossomed into the world’s top cruise line with a full fleet of ships. This ship is going to be brilliant in every possible way, and that includes the incredible new places we can travel to. Alaska, LA, New York - here we come! – Richard Branson

Virgin Voyages prides itself on thoughtful design, culinary experiences from Michelin-Star chefs, and award-winning entertainment from the Happenings Cast to ensure every moment is filled with excitement. From the signature red balcony hammocks to a mermaid-inspired spa, every detail has been carefully crafted to surprise and delight.

True to her name, the newest ship will be nothing short of Brilliant.

Virgin Voyages

For those eager to secure their spot on board, Virgin Voyages is offering the Brilliant 4 You Pass, which grants access to all of Brilliant Lady’s MerMaiden voyages complete with a RockStar Suite and one complimentary Shore Thing per voyage.

And for those dreaming of an Alaskan adventure, the Alaska Front(ier) of the Line Pass ensures priority booking for limited itineraries beginning May 8, 2024. To secure the priority window, sailors can submit an early deposit. Placeholders are $500 for Sea Terraces, $1,000 for RockStar Quarters and $2,500 for Mega RockStar Quarters.

Sailors previously slated to sail on Brilliant Lady will be given priority access to book a MerMaiden voyage.

Can’t wait? Virgin Red, Virgin’s Group-wide rewards club, has anchored some extraordinary exclusive deals for its members with Summer 2024 Mediterranean, Caribbean and Transatlantic sailings. Beginning today, members can use Virgin Points to book a Virgin Voyages sailing from just 115,000 Virgin Points. Find out more at Virgin Red or download the Virgin Red app on your smartphone.

So, are you ready to set sail with Virgin Voyages? Visit Virgin Voyages or contact your First Mate to start planning your brilliant getaway.