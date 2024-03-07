Work from Helm with Virgin Voyages new Scarlet Summer Season Pass

Remote workers, are you ready to swap your home office backdrop for the sparkling Mediterranean Sea?

Virgin Voyages is offering remote workers a month-long cruise with their Scarlet Summer Season Pass. From June to September 2024, the luxury adults-only cruise line is inviting sailors on a workcation adventure through the vibrant coastal towns of southern Europe.

Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages' inaugural cruise ship, sailing at sunset

Inspired by Richard Branson’s philosophy of combining work and play, the idea is that Sailors can seamlessly work poolside, stop in for yoga or a group spin class in between calls, and explore picturesque ports of call at their own pace.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do my work from anywhere. When I started Virgin, I was actually working out of a houseboat.

I’ve never thought of work and play as two different things, it’s all just living.

We want to give Sailors that same opportunity, so we came up with this idea to have them travel the world while working aboard our beautiful ships. Though this sounds like a lot more fun than my houseboat!”

The Season Pass includes four back-to-back voyages in a Central Sea Terrace cabin for two. You'll have a private balcony, complete with Virgin Voyages’ signature red hammock.

Your journey will take you to dreamy places like Cannes, Rome, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, and Corsica.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has you covered with super-fast WiFi, thanks to SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO, ensuring you're always connected.

The pass comes loaded with perks: a dedicated concierge, laundry service, early access booking for dining and Shore Things excursions, exclusive access to Richard’s Rooftop, daily coffee credits to use at The Grounds Club, and welcome champagne.

Enjoy award-winning nightly entertainment and dine in over 20 eateries with menus curated by Michelin Star chefs. This is not your typical cruise — it's a whole new level of adventure.

Virgin Voyages

Pricing starts at $9,990 for two, offering savings of up to 30% compared to booking four independent voyages.

To book the Scarlet Summer Season Pass, contact Sailor Services or your preferred First Mate (travel advisor).