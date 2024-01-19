Menu
Companies

Virgin Limited Edition

Virgin Limited Edition WebsiteOpen in new tabVirgin Limited Edition CareersOpen in new tabTempting offersOpen in new tab
Image from Virgin Limited Edition
Richard Branson’s collection of unique retreats and hotels.

Virgin Limited Edition is an award-winning collection of luxury hotels and retreats chosen by Richard Branson for their beautiful and unique locations. There are eight different locations to choose from around the world, each unique in its own way and offering a sense of style, luxury, fun and exceptional personal service that leave its guests feeling part of the Virgin family.

The collection includes two of the best private island’s in the world - Necker Island and Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands, Ulusaba a private game reserve in South Africa, Kasbah Tamadot a mountain retreat in Morocco, The Lodge luxury chalet in Switzerland, Mahali Mzuri a luxury tented safari camp in Kenya, Mont Rochelle Hotel and Mountain Vineyard in Franschhoek, South Africa, and the historic Son Bunyola Estate in Majorca, which includes three private villas.

A man pours tea outside at Kasbah Tamadot
Image from Virgin Limited Edition

As well as providing unforgettable moments for its guests, Virgin Limited Edition is committed to sustainability and supporting the local communities in the areas it operates and this has been part of its philosophy since the very beginning. Whether it’s installing giant wind turbines in the BVI’s to generate renewable energy, protecting endangered wildlife, or setting up charities and foundations to help local communities, these all have a significant impact in the surrounding areas of the properties. More than £1m has been raised by Pride ‘n Purpose, its South African charity which has helped to build schools and water fountains and Virgin Limited Edition is not stopping there as it looks to launch a new foundation in the Maasai Mara, Kenya.

Find out more at Virgin Limited Edition.

A skier stands on the edge of a slope, looking at the mountains and clouds below
Image from Virgin Limited Edition

Latest Virgin Limited Edition stories

Two members of Virgin Atlantic crew showing off their tattoos
Careers
Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 19 January
19 January 2024
Virgin Limited Edition guides at Mahali Mzuri
Virgin companies
Creating a better future: Celebrating 10 years of Mahali Mzuri
11 December 2023
An image of flamingos in Necker Island
Virgin companies
Meet the wildlife of Necker Island
3 November 2023
Virgin Limited Edition
Virgin companies
Six brand new riads to open at Kasbah Tamadot
15 August 2023
Valiant Lady docking at PortMiami for the first time
Virgin companies
Virgin companies triumph at the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards
27 July 2023
An image of the terrace at Virgin Limited Edition's Son Bunyola hotel
Virgin companies
Experience magic in Mallorca with Virgin Limited Edition’s Son Bunyola
14 July 2023

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic Holidays

Virgin Voyages

See all Virgin Companies