Virgin Limited Edition is an award-winning collection of luxury hotels and retreats chosen by Richard Branson for their beautiful and unique locations. There are eight different locations to choose from around the world, each unique in its own way and offering a sense of style, luxury, fun and exceptional personal service that leave its guests feeling part of the Virgin family.

The collection includes two of the best private island’s in the world - Necker Island and Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands, Ulusaba a private game reserve in South Africa, Kasbah Tamadot a mountain retreat in Morocco, The Lodge luxury chalet in Switzerland, Mahali Mzuri a luxury tented safari camp in Kenya, Mont Rochelle Hotel and Mountain Vineyard in Franschhoek, South Africa, and the historic Son Bunyola Estate in Majorca, which includes three private villas.

As well as providing unforgettable moments for its guests, Virgin Limited Edition is committed to sustainability and supporting the local communities in the areas it operates and this has been part of its philosophy since the very beginning. Whether it’s installing giant wind turbines in the BVI’s to generate renewable energy, protecting endangered wildlife, or setting up charities and foundations to help local communities, these all have a significant impact in the surrounding areas of the properties. More than £1m has been raised by Pride ‘n Purpose, its South African charity which has helped to build schools and water fountains and Virgin Limited Edition is not stopping there as it looks to launch a new foundation in the Maasai Mara, Kenya.

