Virgin Group unveils new headquarters at Whitfield Studios

Hello, new HQ! This week, Virgin Group is proudly announcing the opening of our new London headquarters at the incredible Whitfield Studios in Central London. This space, renowned for its music history, has undergone a transformative renovation by White Red Architects, marking a new chapter for Virgin while honoring its legacy as a creative hub for musical legends like the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Spice Girls, and Amy Winehouse.

Bringing Virgin’s spirit to life

Led by founders Dicky Lewis, Jesus Jimenez, and Joe Haire, White Red Architects is a firm rooted in the Virgin ethos, having received support from Virgin StartUp in its early days. Now, the team has come full circle, reimagining Whitfield’s four-story, 24,000 sq. ft. studio as a vibrant, purpose-built space that embodies Virgin’s distinctive culture. Retaining the amazing clay tile ceilings and brickwork, White Red Architects has infused the space with curving motifs inspired by vinyl records, echoing Virgin’s musical roots and providing a welcoming warmth.

“Our design combines hospitality and functionality, fostering an environment where Virgin’s 400 team members can feel both productive and comfortable,” says Dicky.

James Retief

A design that speaks to wellbeing, inclusivity, and flexibility

At the heart of Virgin’s vision was creating a space that aligns with the company’s commitment to wellbeing and inclusion. Virgin’s Chief People Officer, Nikki Humphrey, emphasized that this HQ aims to be a purposeful and energising place where Virgin’s people feel they belong. Each floor offers distinct environments tailored to different work styles: social spaces on the ground floor for team interactions, and a serene, quiet space on the top floor for focused work. Special attention has been given to accessibility, with mixed seating, height-adjustable desks, and contrasting wall finishes for visual assistance.

“Virgin HQ is a vibrant, creative and collaborative space that we think our people will be exciting to use, but we continue to trust everyone to choose what works best for them,” Humphrey notes. This approach reflects Virgin’s continued commitment to flexibility, empowering teams to make their own schedules while enjoying the benefits of a purposefully designed workspace.

Sustainable, smart, and future-ready

Sustainability is integral to Virgin’s new HQ. Whitfield Studios is now one of the only buildings in its postcode to achieve an EPC A rating, powered entirely by sustainable energy sources. Overseen by Virgin’s Sustainability Team, thought has gone into every little detail, such as reupholstering furniture and using natural, durable materials like oak and terrazzo. Air-purifying plants, ample skylights, and large windows fill the space with natural light, while numerous outdoor spaces, such as a courtyard, terrace, and balcony, create connections to nature in the urban environment.

Philip Vile | BW

Honoring a musical legacy

Virgin’s new headquarters is a respectful nod to the studio’s storied past. Meeting rooms are outfitted with acoustic baffling and vintage ‘On Air’ signs, enhancing both functionality and charm. Employees had a hand in naming these spaces, and they were invited on tours throughout the construction process, ensuring their voices contributed to shaping a space that’s distinctly Virgin.

The team at White Red Architects faced a unique challenge: how to blend Virgin’s dynamic brand identity with the historical significance of Whitfield Studios. “This space honors its past while looking to the future,” says Lewis. “We wanted every corner to reflect Virgin’s identity while still preserving the spirit of the legendary artists who recorded here.”

Welcome home, Virgin Family

The Whitfield Studios renovation is not only a workspace upgrade; it’s a physical manifestation of Virgin’s values and a testament to the brand’s commitment to its people and the environment. Virgin’s flexible approach to office working ensures that team members from Virgin Management, Virgin Red, Virgin Unite, Virgin StartUp, Virgin Limited Edition and Big Change can enjoy the space on their terms, while its design encourages them to collaborate, innovate, and recharge in a place that feels like home.

As Virgin Group opens its doors to this historic location, it does so with excitement for the future, proud to carry forward the creative legacy of Whitfield Studios.

James Retief

Credits to our direct suppliers: