A first look inside Virgin Limited Edition’s new Kasbah Tamadot riads

Virgin Limited Edition has shared an exclusive look inside its new luxury riads at Kasbah Tamadot, which will open on 1 July, 2024. Book your stay now.

Kasbah Tamadot is Virgin Limited Edition’s Moroccan retreat, nestled in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains. The six brand-new riads have been carefully fitted out using traditional Moroccan design principles, creating a tranquil oasis for the modern traveller.

Each riad contains a world of its own, with three spacious bedrooms, bespoke layouts, and soft furnishings handstitched by local Berber artisans working with the Eve Branson Foundation. Here’s a closer look.

The Riad Pool Suites

The Riad Pool Suites carve out the ultimate private escape, with a separate bedroom and lounge, a tranquil garden and traditional terrace area complete with a private heated pool. The separate lounge area features an ambient fireplace and generous space for indoor relaxation.

The Rooftop Riad Tented Suites

The Rooftop Riad Tented Suites come with a secluded rooftop terrace containing its own private hot tub. The suite is made up of two luxurious Berber tents – one serving as a king-size en-suite bedroom, while the other contains a serene lounge space. If preferred, this space can be converted into an additional bedroom.

The Riad Deluxe Rooms

The Riad Deluxe Rooms offer unparalled views of the High Atlas Mountains from their own private terrace, fitted out with lavish sun loungers. The riads also include walk-in waterfall showers and large bathtubs for long soaks.

To coincide with the riads opening, Kasbah Tamadot is opening its new restaurant, Asayss. The restaurant will serve both Moroccan and international dishes, inspired by locally sourced ingredients. ‘Asayss’ originates from the Berber language and describes a space where poets would gather to share their work and take part in a grand feast. Kasbah Tamadot's new restaurant will embody its own interpretation of this local tradition.

Take a closer look, and book your stay here. As a Virgin Red member, you can stay at Kasbah Tamadot and all Virgin Limited Edition properties by redeeming Virgin Points. Virgin Red is the Virgin Group’s loyalty programme, which has more than 150 ways to earn Points, and more than 200 rewards to spend them on. Everyone can join, it’s free, and your Points last forever. Join Virgin Red today.