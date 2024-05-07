Menu
Virgin Limited Edition adds Finch Hattons Luxury Safari Camp to its exclusive property collection

Virgin Limited Edition's new property - Finch Hattons
Finch Hattons
Kami White
by Kami White
7 May 2024

Virgin Limited Edition has announced the addition of award-winning Finch Hattons Luxury Safari Camp in Kenya to its exclusive collection of unique retreats around the globe.

Located in Tsavo National Park of Kenya, the property will become Virgin Limited Edition’s ninth property on July 1, 2024.

The camp features 17-luxury tented suites set in pristine wilderness with natural water springs on 35 acres of untouched beauty. Exploring the treasures of Tsavo, guests will be able to set sight on Africa’s only Shetani lava flow and astounding views of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Finch Hattons also offers three decades of safari experience from the Kenyan-based Gehlot family. Together with Richard Branson, the Gehlot family also co-own Virgin Limited Edition’s other property in Kenya, Mahali Mzuri.

Safari at Mahali Mzuri
Adam Slama
Virgin Limited Edition
Virgin Limited Edition
Elephant at Mahali Mzuri
Adam Slama

Commenting on the news, Richard Branson said: “Africa is one of my favourite parts of the world. Each cornerstone offers something entirely unique, surrounded by rich heritage and culture. I’m delighted Finch Hattons and all of the incredible wildlife in the Tsavo National Park will join our Virgin Family and I can’t wait to visit soon.”

Finch Hattons
Finch Hattons

Leena Gehlot, Managing Partner of Finch Hattons added: “Finch Hattons is a deeply-rooted part of our entire family and very much at the heart of our family group of businesses, KG Group. For more than five generations our family have had firm roots in Kenya and we are incredibly proud of our very special safari camp. Bringing Finch Hattons into the portfolio of such a global brand is a huge leap forward for us and we are incredibly excited to showcase Finch Hattons to the wider world, together with Virgin Limited Edition.

“We could not have asked for a better brand who share the same values as us. Just as we do, Virgin Limited Edition ensure people, community, culture and sustainability are at the very heart of their business. Our team look forward to sharing their local wisdom, culture and our beautiful luxury tented safari camp to continue creating the incredible individual experiences a Virgin Limited Edition property is renowned for.”

Finch Hattons
Finch Hattons

Alongside Mahali Mzuri, the camp will become Virgin Limited Editions’ fifth footprint in Africa and its second property in Kenya; offering guests world-class safari camps in two very different areas of the country. Finch Hattons will also become an integral part of the Virgin Hotels Collection, which was formed in 2023 and encompasses Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition.

Finch Hattons
Finch Hattons

Visit Virgin Limited Edition to learn more about the new property, and the wider collection.

Virgin Limited Edition

Virgin Hotels Collection

