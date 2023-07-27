Two iconic Virgin hotel brands under one parent brand focusing on growth and driving positive change and differentiation within the luxury hospitality industry.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Virgin Hotels – the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand of the Virgin Group and Virgin Limited Edition – the private global collection of unique retreats, hotels and exclusive islands owned by Sir Richard Branson have come together under the new parent brand named Virgin Hotels Collection.

The two award-winning and world-class luxury hospitality brands that form part of the Virgin Group have some of the most incredible and unique properties within the industry and this unity sees two brands come together to further change the luxury hotel business for good. They will also be joined under the Virgin Hotels Collection brand by Virgin Residences and collectively have a significant growth strategy to add more city locations, resorts, and residences.

Necker Island | Virgin Limited Edition

Virgin Limited Edition

Virgin Limited Edition is an award-winning collection of unique retreats, chosen for their beautiful locations and magnificent surroundings; each offers a sense of fun, style, luxury, and exceptional personal service.

The group includes Necker Island and Moskito Island in the Caribbean’s British Virgin Islands, Ulusaba Private Game Reserve in South Africa, Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco, The Lodge in Verbier, Mahali Mzuri, a tented safari camp in Kenya, Mont Rochelle Hotel and Mountain Vineyard in South Africa, and the Son Bunyola Estate in Mallorca. Visit Virgin Limited Edition.

Virgin Hotels Dallas | Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels

Formed to shake up the hotel industry, Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand combining heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike.

The current portfolio includes five hotels—Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and newly launched Virgin Hotels Edinburgh. Locations in Glasgow and New York City are scheduled to debut in 2023, followed by Miami and Denver in 2025 as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London, and more. Visit Virgin Hotels.