Introducing Virgin Hotels Collection

Virgin Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand of the Virgin Group, and Virgin Limited Edition, the private global collection of unique retreats, hotels and exclusive islands owned by Richard Branson, have today announced they will come together under a new parent brand, Virgin Hotels Collection.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

The two award-winning and world-class luxury hospitality brands that form part of the Virgin Group have some of the most incredible and unique properties in the world as part of their portfolio. This unity will see the two brands coming together to change the luxury hotel business for good. They will also be joined under the Virgin Hotels Collection brand by Virgin Residences and collectively have a significant growth strategy to add more city locations, resorts and residences in the future.

James Bermingham, current CEO of Virgin Hotels, will also become CEO of Virgin Hotels Collection on 1 April, as Jon Brown, long-serving CEO of Virgin Limited Edition steps down at the end of March after more than 24 years with the brand.

Necker Island | Virgin Limited Edition

James joined Virgin Hotels in 2021. He has spent more than 37 years in the industry and more than two decades at Montage International building its luxury and luxury lifestyle brands, before taking on the CEO role for Virgin Hotels. He will now be responsible for driving global growth and customer experience forward for all brands under Virgin Hotels Collection.

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: “I’m thrilled that we are bringing Virgin Limited Edition and Virgin Hotels together under the Virgin Hotels Collection brand. Two incredible teams that share a deep passion for creating unrivalled and unique customer experiences whilst making a positive impact on people and the planet. James is a visionary leader, and under his leadership I am confident we will create one game-changing company.

Virgin Hotels Dallas | Virgin Hotels

“I’d like to thank Jon Brown, who has dedicated an incredible 24 years to Virgin Limited Edition. Jon had the vision and drive to turn our dreams into a reality, and he truly put his heart and soul into making Virgin Limited Edition the incredible company it is today.”

2023 is set to be a big year for Virgin Hotels Collection, with the opening of Virgin Hotels in New York and Glasgow, and the widely anticipated launch of Virgin Limited Edition’s Son Bunyola Hotel in Mallorca’s UNESCO World Heritage site.

Visit Virgin Hotels Collection to find out more.