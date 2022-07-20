Book your stay at Virgin Hotels Glasgow now

Time to start making plans as reservations are live for Virgin Hotels Glasgow for bookings starting from 1 December 2022.

Situated on the banks of the River Clyde, Virgin Hotels Glasgow is the perfect base for exploring the city. It will feature 240 Chambers across 15 floors, with plenty of dining and drinking options, including:

Commons Club – Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar that acts as a modern-day social club

Highyard – perfect for entertaining, co-working and dining

Funny Library Coffee Shop – a quirky café, serving the best coffee with a side of fun

Rocks – an elegant, late-night bar

The hotel’s Chambers are a welcoming space to relax after a busy day exploring Glasgow, and feature Virgin Hotels’ signature layout with two distinct spaces. Open the door to the Chamber and you’ll enter The Dressing Room, which features a full vanity, enough closet space for two, a gorgeous makeup desk with a well-lit mirror, and an extra-large shower with a built-in bench and toiletries by Arran of Scotland. Slide open the door, or pull back the drapery to discover The Lounge. Here you’ll find Virgin Hotels’ patented ergonomically designed bed with a tufted headboard, a red SMEG mini-fridge stocked with a curated selection of local products, a television, and ample plugs for all your devices.

Virgin Hotels will also offer a selection of beautifully curated suites. The signature suite, Sir Richard’s Flat, features a retro-luxury design with a personal bar and games table, as well as a sumptuous velvet sofa that creates a chilled out social space in the suite. In a nod to Virgin’s musical heritage, the suite is decorated with various musical references, including unique record-inspired artwork.

Lady B’s Flat is inspired by, and named after Richard Branson’s wife Joan, who is a proud Glaswegian. Lady B’s Flat is a light, airy and soft space with exquisite furniture and a large, curved bath.

For guests looking for something a little different, try the Moroccan-inspired Kasbah Tamadot Suite – named after Virgin Limited Edition’s property in Morocco. The calming suite features hand carved heritage wood panels, and a beautiful bathroom decorated with Moroccan-style tiles.

“We’re thrilled to share our second hotel in the UK in a completely different city, Glasgow,” said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels. “Virgin Hotels Glasgow will feature neighbourhood-driven design and various restaurant and bar offerings. We truly believe the hotel will be the ideal hub for visitors wanting to soak up this vibrant city while enjoying authentic experiences. Glasgow showcases fantastic museums and galleries, a thriving music scene, and innovative food and drinks outlets, and we cannot wait to open.”

Don’t forget to sign up to Virgin Hotels’ loyalty programme, The Know, for a personalised stay at Virgin Hotels Glasgow. The Know gives you access to room upgrades, member rates, special events, and even a complimentary cocktail hour in Commons Club when you book directly with Virgin Hotels. Plus, Lucy, Virgin Hotels’ app, looks after everything for Know members – unlocking your chamber, ordering your room service, and even making sure that the room is the perfect temperature for you.

On top of this, members of The Know and Virgin Red – Virgin’s Group-wide rewards club – can earn 2,000 Virgin Points with every Virgin Hotels stay at participating hotels. Virgin Points can be redeemed for nearly 200 experiences, flights, treats and exclusives from Virgin companies and other partners.

What are you waiting for? Book your stay at Virgin Hotels Glasgow today.