Virgin Hotels introduces contactless check-in and more with Lucy app

Virgin Hotels is making it easier to check-in, access your room and give you a more personalised stay with its loyalty programme, The Know, and mobile app Lucy.

Lucy has had an upgrade recently and now, as well as checking you in and unlocking your Chamber, she can also check your ID, set the mood in your Chamber and leave cashless tips for team members. This means that members of The Know can do more, all while enjoying a personalised visit to Virgin Hotels.

Lucy controls the lights in Chambers, with three new lighting themes: ‘Get Lit,’ a bright, master setting, ‘Get in the Mood,’ a dimmed, relaxed setting, and ‘Do Not Disturb,’ a dark setting for sleep. She can also set the temperature and order room service. And she has all the best tips for making the most of your stay in town.

Being a member of The Know brings you a whole host of rewards – room upgrades, the best rate discounts and special daily offers and events throughout the hotel and in Commons Club when you book directly with Virgin Hotels. You’ll also get an exclusive invitation to the daily The Spirit Hour when cocktails are on Virgin Hotels.

Plus with The Know, the more you let Virgin Hotels know, the more the team can pander to your every desire and personalise your stay. Maybe that means a mini-fridge stocked with your favourite drinks. Or the perfect pillow to match your sleep style. Or treats for your fur baby. Whatever it is that you love, let Virgin Hotels know and the team will do their best to make sure your stay is extra special.

Virgin Hotels understands that now, more than ever, comfort and peace of mind is crucial as people look to begin travelling again. These upgrades will enable guests to effectively socially distance and minimise the use of shared devices such as remotes and keys.

The updated mobile app is in use across Virgin Hotels' properties.

