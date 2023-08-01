Earn points while you sleep, courtesy of Virgin Hotels and Virgin Red

When it comes to Virgin Hotels there’s no room for this-will-do, and now Virgin Red members can get even more bang for their buck by earning Virgin Points with every stay.

Guests signed up to both Virgin Red and The Know will now earn points with a stay at one of Virgin’s stylist hotels, turning a holiday into points packed with possibility. With six hotels to choose from Virgin Red members can top up their points balance as they sleep, including the latest boutique hotel in NYC.

How it works:

Sign up to The Know and link your Virgin Red account

Book your stay directly with participating Virgin Hotels

Bookings at UK hotels will earn 7 points per £1 and bookings at US hotels will earn 5 points per $1, regardless of your chosen payment currency

The points will appear in your Virgin Red and The Know accounts within 30 days of your checkout date

What is The Know?

The Know is a personalised and loyalty preference programme that adds the personal touch to a Virgin Hotels stay for guests who sign up and complete a short preference questionnaire.

Do you prefer nuts over chocolate? Point made – it’ll be swapped. Furry friend over best friend? Point made – treats will be waiting for you. Staying for a special occasion? Let the team know and they’ll make it even better. All your requests and preferences will be added to your booking so you get the best experience with Virgin Hotels.

Not to mention free cocktails every day during The Spirit Hour in Commons Club, the relaxed yet elegant bar/restaurant located in every Virgin Hotels location. Cheers!

About Virgin Hotels

Each hotel has been designed to reflect the city in which it’s located: the first Virgin Hotels property in Chicago is based in the 1928 Old Dearborn Bank Building, a designated city landmark since 2003, and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opened its doors in 2021 with Mojave desert-inspired decor. Similarly the southern residential feel of Virgin Hotels New Orleans helps guests to feel at home in the city while Virgin Hotels New York City has a rooftop pool to cool off and take in the Manhattan views.

Joining The Know guarantees guests non-stop preferential treatment – wherever you go it’ll be the trip of a lifetime.

How would you spend your Virgin Points?

With hundreds of rewards within Virgin Red on both sides of the Atlantic, you won’t be short of options to spend your Virgin Points. From the smaller things that make the everyday better, like a coffee or cinema ticket, to saving up for an extraordinary experience like a flight, holiday or live concert in the Virgin Red Room, the possibilities are endless.

Rewards for less than 2,000 Virgin Points include donating to a number of different charities from just 1,000 Virgin Points, gifts cards with brands like Costa (UK) and Starbucks (US), purchasing a sausage roll, regular hot drink or sweet treat for 300 Virgin Points or less or even getting a cinema ticket for just 1,350 Virgin Points.

A stay in some of the world’s greatest cities plus points? It’s time to get packing…

*Membership of Virgin Red is available to individuals who are resident in the United Kingdom, the 50 United States or D.C and aged 18 years or over.