Virgin Red: What’s the point?

What is Virgin Red?

Virgin Red is a rewards club that turns your everyday spending into something more rewarding.

With Virgin Red, you can earn points on your favourite brands from the Virgin family - or by shopping with one of our hundreds of specially selected partners. And with everything from the biggest brands in retail (ASOS), travel (Booking.com) and entertainment (Apple, Samsung) to smaller, exciting new start-ups, earning points couldn’t be easier.

If earning points is the easy part, spending them is the fun part! Whether you're after a daily treat, want to ignite your spirit of adventure, or save for something extraordinary, it’s all possible. You can even use your Virgin Points and donate to charity or trade them in to develop technology to reduce your carbon footprint. No, seriously.

Who is Virgin Red for?

Virgin Red is for anybody and everybody, including people who aren’t Virgin customers. And better yet, it’s totally free.

All you have to do is download the Virgin Red app or login on the website and start earning Virgin Points on personalised rewards.

How to use Virgin Red

You can earn Virgin Points by doing your online shopping via our website or app. We have partnered with some amazing brands, including John Lewis & Partners, eBay, ASOS and Just Eat. You can even earn them on nationwide train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

We also have some fantastic partner offers which enable you to earn a nice chunk of points at once - including flights to Austin, Texas*, points when you switch to Virgin Money’s M Plus account, or when you sign up to Virgin Media.

Once you’ve decided which reward you’d like to earn Virgin Points on, click on it, and follow the instructions within the app or website. For example, if you want to earn Virgin Points with Virgin Balloon Flights to enjoy an unforgettable airborne adventure, follow these steps:

Check the terms and conditions within the offer and visit the merchant website via Virgin Red. Browse and shop on the merchant's website. To earn Virgin Points, you need to make your purchase through the merchant's website within one browsing session. Unless stated, you will not earn points through the merchant's app. You'll earn your Virgin Points once we've confirmed your purchase. Your points will usually show as pending within 5 working days, and will usually be confirmed within 45 days. Travel and subscription merchants will take longer.

Why 45 days? With a lot of retailers you’ll have the option to return items, so in case the product is not quite right for you, we wait until those return periods expire before giving you your points, just to make sure there’s no confusion! However, for many of our partners you’ll still be able to see your Pending Virgin Points in the Activity section of your Virgin Red account.

What are Virgin Points?

Virgin Points are a universal currency you can earn and spend across the best of the Virgin family and beyond.

Something as simple as swapping your broadband could see you go from world wide web to world-wide holidays. Switching your current account could see you skip the queue for exclusive gig tickets, and flying with us could uncork a private wine-tasting experience.

So whether you love a little treat every day or prefer saving up for something extraordinary, it’s all possible. And if, like us, you care about the world around you, you can donate points to one of your favourite charities, use them to support a local community initiative or trade them in to develop technology to reduce your carbon footprint.

Plus, Virgin Points never expire, so if you’re not sure what to spend them on (spoiled for choice, we know) there’s no pressure from us or time limits!

How to earn Virgin Points

With Virgin Red, you can earn points on everyday things, from shopping to heating up your home.

Here’s our quick and easy guide to earning:

When you want to buy something just check if you can earn with Virgin Red first. Go to the earn section of the Virgin Red app or website. Check if the Virgin Company or partner you want to earn with is there. Select the brand of your choice. Check the terms and conditions below and visit the merchant website via Virgin Red. Browse and shop on the merchant's website. To earn Virgin Points, you need to make your purchase through the merchant's website within one browsing session meaning without exiting your internet browser, opening a new tab or returning later as this will result in Virgin Points not being tracked. Unless stated, you will not earn points through the merchant's app. You'll earn your Virgin Points once we've confirmed your purchase. Your points will usually show as pending within 5 working days, and will usually be confirmed within 45 days. Travel and subscription merchants will take longer so check the terms and conditions for each offer.

How to spend Virgin Points

If you see something that tickles your fancy on the spend section of the Virgin Red app or website, spending points is even easier than earning them:

Click on the tile of the partner or Virgin Company that you’d like to spend points with. Follow the ‘How it works’ instructions, which will often just say: Add your delivery details and confirm your order, then wait for it to arrive. Click ‘Redeem’. Enter your details. Spend your points.

In-app games

Another easy way to earn points is by playing our in-app games and quizzes.

How to play:

Go to Virgin Red Head to the Earn tab Filter by ‘Competitions and Fun’ Select the game you want to play Tap the button to be taken to the game Play the game Our member support team will be in contact within 30 days if you are a lucky winner!

Terms and conditions apply.

Linking Virgin Red to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Did you know you can link your Virgin Red account with Flying Club and keep your Tier Points and Virgin Points all in one place? Plus, giving you more partners to earn and spend points with – getting you on that flight sooner.

How, you ask? All you have to do is add your Flying Club number in the ‘Link accounts’ section of the Virgin Red 'Account'. The bottom line is, once your accounts are linked, you’ll see all your Virgin Points within both Virgin Red and Flying Club, unlocking access to loads more rewards.

It really is that easy.

