Book your stay at Virgin Limited Edition’s brand new Mallorca hotel

Looking for a luxury summer getaway for next year? Virgin Limited Edition is now accepting bookings for its brand-new Son Bunyola Hotel for stays from June 2023.

Set in the prestigious Tramuntana region of Mallorca, the development of the unique 26-bedroom hotel is well underway and includes the restoration of a highly protected Finca building dating back to the 1500s.

The Son Bunyola Hotel is set on the beautiful 1300-acre Son Bunyola estate, which is already home to three stand-alone luxury villas: Sa Punta S’Aguila, Sa Terra Rotja, and Son Balagueret. The new hotel will form an integral part of the spectacular estate, positioned on a UNESCO World Heritage site and surrounded by vines, citrus fruit trees, almond and olive trees together forming Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas.

The 16th century Finca is central to the private estate and fundamental to the history of the local area, occupying one of the highest levels of protection across the whole of Mallorca. Proudly retaining all original features of this historic structure during the meticulous restoration project that began in June last year, the hotel will seamlessly blend new design with existing historical elements to bring the hotel to life, while ensuring the Finca’s history is celebrated and showcased throughout.

The newly launched Son Bunyola Hotel will comprise of the main Finca, as well as the Tafona – which previously contained the historic olive press – as well as several annexe buildings. These buildings will house 26 luxury rooms and suites, including two stunning showcase suits in the Tafona with terraces, and two truly unique Tower Suites boasting 360-degree mountain and sea views – one of which was originally a medieval defence tower dating back to the 13th century.

The hotel will also offer two restaurants, including a tapas restaurant, lounges, several external dining terraces, and a spectacular swimming pool with incredible views of the surrounding countryside and Mallorca’s famous Foradada.

Want to be among the first to experience the new luxury hotel in summer 2023? Bookings are open now, and rates start from €600 a night on a bed and breakfast basis. Visit Virgin Limited Edition to sign up for the latest news and developments and start planning your stay now.