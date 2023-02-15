Book your stay at Virgin Hotels New York City now

It’s time to start planning a trip to the Big Apple as the newest property in the Virgin Hotels Collection is now open in the heart of New York City.

Located on the northwest corner of 29th Street and Broadway, Virgin Hotels New York City is within striking distance of so many of the Big Apple’s hottest attractions including Madison Square Park, the Met, and the Theater District.

Virgin Hotels

Enjoy the most stylish yet comfy surroundings in the city that never sleeps, with 460 expertly designed Chambers and Suites across 38 stories located in Manhattan’s booming NOMAD neighbourhood. And yes, that includes Sir Richard’s Flat – an impressive 2,800-square foot penthouse suite. You’ll find all the little touches Virgin Hotels is known for – a personalised welcome, in-room dressing table, SMEG mini-fridge and a free stay for your pooch.

Virgin Hotels

Guests can also enjoy Everdene, the social epicentre of the hotel where surprising cocktails and an inspired dining experience awaits. Sip and mingle in the bar and lounge, dining room or pet-friendly outdoor patio. And for an escape from the city’s sweaty summer, The Pool Club will be your oasis in the city. Located on the fourth floor with incredible views, The Pool Club Bar is perfect for lounging, dining and enjoying beats provided by the resident DJs.

And even if you’re not the lucky winner this time, members of Virgin Red and Virgin Hotels’ loyalty programme, The Know, will earn 4,000 Virgin Points on stays booked during February, March and April and 2,000 points throughout the rest of the year. So, whether you want to experience Christmas in New York or summer in the city, there’s always a way to earn more Virgin Points.

Book now to be one of the first to stay at the hottest new hotel in New York City.

