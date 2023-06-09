Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Virgin featured across Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards shortlist - vote now

Virgin Limited Edition
Virgin Limited Edition
Kami White
by Kami White
9 June 2023

The 2023 Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards shortlist has been announced – with Virgin Hotels, Virgin Voyages, Virgin Australia, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Limited Edition all featured on the coveted list. Now in its 36th year, the annual awards continue to capture the travel experience that people love the most.

Virgin Hotels New York City Everdene
Virgin Hotels

Virgin is no stranger to the Readers' Choice Awards, with Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition both recognised as some of the best hotels and resorts in the world on multiple occasions. This year, Virgin companies have been shortlisted 18 times across four categories, with all Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition properties making the list. If you’ve flown, voyaged, or stayed with us recently and would like to vote for us, here’s how to do it. Voting closes 30 June, 2023.

In the Hotels category you can vote for:

  • Virgin Hotels New York City

  • Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

  • Virgin Hotels Nashville

  • Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

  • Virgin Hotels Dallas

  • Virgin Hotels Chicago

  • Virgin Hotels New Orleans

  • Kasbah Tamadot (Virgin Limited Edition)

  • Mont Rochelle (Virgin Limited Edition)

Vote now.

Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels

In the Resorts category you can vote for:

  • Necker Island (Virgin Limited Edition)

  • Mahali Mzuri (Virgin Limited Edition)

  • Ulusaba (Virgin Limited Edition)

  • The Lodge (Virgin Limited Edition)

  • Moskito Island (Virgin Limited Edition)

Vote now.

Necker Island flamingos
Stacie Hess

In the Airlines category you can vote for:

  • Virgin Atlantic

  • Virgin Australia

Vote now.

In the Cruise Ships category you can vote for:

  • Valiant Lady (Virgin Voyages)

  • Scarlet Lady (Virgin Voyages)

Vote now.

Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages

The shortlist comes in the wake of Virgin Voyages becoming the first brand to ever sweep the Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice awards, and Virgin Australia being awarded Best Cabin Crew for the fifth time in a row in the AirlineRatings.com 2023 Airline Excellence Awards.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Australia

Virgin Hotels Collection

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Limited Edition

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
Virgin Australia plane
Virgin companies

Just one point: Velocity Frequent Flyer launches one point rewards

6 June 2023
Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Virgin companies

Ready to fly: Virgin Atlantic announces new routes

5 June 2023
Virgin Limited Edition
Virgin companies

Book your stay at Virgin Limited Edition’s brand new Mallorca hotel

15 November 2022