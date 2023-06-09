Virgin featured across Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards shortlist - vote now

The 2023 Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards shortlist has been announced – with Virgin Hotels, Virgin Voyages, Virgin Australia, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Limited Edition all featured on the coveted list. Now in its 36th year, the annual awards continue to capture the travel experience that people love the most.

Virgin Hotels

Virgin is no stranger to the Readers' Choice Awards, with Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition both recognised as some of the best hotels and resorts in the world on multiple occasions. This year, Virgin companies have been shortlisted 18 times across four categories, with all Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition properties making the list. If you’ve flown, voyaged, or stayed with us recently and would like to vote for us, here’s how to do it. Voting closes 30 June, 2023.

In the Hotels category you can vote for:

Virgin Hotels New York City

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

Virgin Hotels Nashville

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Dallas

Virgin Hotels Chicago

Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Kasbah Tamadot (Virgin Limited Edition)

Mont Rochelle (Virgin Limited Edition)

Virgin Hotels

In the Resorts category you can vote for:

Necker Island (Virgin Limited Edition)

Mahali Mzuri (Virgin Limited Edition)

Ulusaba (Virgin Limited Edition)

The Lodge (Virgin Limited Edition)

Moskito Island (Virgin Limited Edition)

Stacie Hess

In the Airlines category you can vote for:

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Australia

In the Cruise Ships category you can vote for:

Valiant Lady (Virgin Voyages)

Scarlet Lady (Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages

The shortlist comes in the wake of Virgin Voyages becoming the first brand to ever sweep the Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice awards, and Virgin Australia being awarded Best Cabin Crew for the fifth time in a row in the AirlineRatings.com 2023 Airline Excellence Awards.