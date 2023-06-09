Virgin featured across Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards shortlist - vote now
The 2023 Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards shortlist has been announced – with Virgin Hotels, Virgin Voyages, Virgin Australia, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Limited Edition all featured on the coveted list. Now in its 36th year, the annual awards continue to capture the travel experience that people love the most.
Virgin is no stranger to the Readers' Choice Awards, with Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition both recognised as some of the best hotels and resorts in the world on multiple occasions. This year, Virgin companies have been shortlisted 18 times across four categories, with all Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition properties making the list. If you’ve flown, voyaged, or stayed with us recently and would like to vote for us, here’s how to do it. Voting closes 30 June, 2023.
In the Hotels category you can vote for:
Virgin Hotels New York City
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh
Virgin Hotels Nashville
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels Dallas
Virgin Hotels Chicago
Virgin Hotels New Orleans
Kasbah Tamadot (Virgin Limited Edition)
Mont Rochelle (Virgin Limited Edition)
Vote now.
In the Resorts category you can vote for:
Necker Island (Virgin Limited Edition)
Mahali Mzuri (Virgin Limited Edition)
Ulusaba (Virgin Limited Edition)
The Lodge (Virgin Limited Edition)
Moskito Island (Virgin Limited Edition)
Vote now.
In the Airlines category you can vote for:
Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Australia
Vote now.
In the Cruise Ships category you can vote for:
Valiant Lady (Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady (Virgin Voyages)
Vote now.
The shortlist comes in the wake of Virgin Voyages becoming the first brand to ever sweep the Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice awards, and Virgin Australia being awarded Best Cabin Crew for the fifth time in a row in the AirlineRatings.com 2023 Airline Excellence Awards.