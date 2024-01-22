Some of the best ideas in the world have begun life scrawled on the back of beer mats – and Virgin Australia is no different. What started as a discussion in a London pub during the 1993 Ashes Test series became an airline with just two planes when it launched in 2000. It has now grown into Australia’s second biggest airline, with Virgin Australia flights serving multiple domestic and international destinations.

Virgin Australia puts the Virgin spirit into flying. We make it easy from the moment you book, to the moment you take your seat and for five years running, our crew has been named the World’s Best Cabin Crew by AirlineRatings.com, and won TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for Best Airline in Australia 2020.

Image from Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia is committed to greater sustainability in the skies and to reducing our carbon footprint. The airline is currently trialling using sustainable aviation fuel through Brisbane Airport’s fuel supply system. The crew is so passionate about the environment that they started a volunteer programme for Sustainability Ambassadors. This gives people across the business the chance to get involved and have a say on how to minimise waste and protect the environment – whether it is eliminating plastic straws or upcycling crew uniforms.

So book your ticket, then sit back, relax and enjoy your flight.