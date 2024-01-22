Menu
Companies

Virgin Australia

Visit Virgin AustraliaOpen in new tabVirgin Australia careersOpen in new tabBook your next adventure Open in new tab
Image from Virgin Australia
Bring on Wonderful

Some of the best ideas in the world have begun life scrawled on the back of beer mats – and Virgin Australia is no different. What started as a discussion in a London pub during the 1993 Ashes Test series became an airline with just two planes when it launched in 2000. It has now grown into Australia’s second biggest airline, with Virgin Australia flights serving multiple domestic and international destinations.

Virgin Australia puts the Virgin spirit into flying. We make it easy from the moment you book, to the moment you take your seat and for five years running, our crew has been named the World’s Best Cabin Crew by AirlineRatings.com, and won TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for Best Airline in Australia 2020.

Image from Virgin Australia
Image from Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia is committed to greater sustainability in the skies and to reducing our carbon footprint. The airline is currently trialling using sustainable aviation fuel through Brisbane Airport’s fuel supply system. The crew is so passionate about the environment that they started a volunteer programme for Sustainability Ambassadors. This gives people across the business the chance to get involved and have a say on how to minimise waste and protect the environment – whether it is eliminating plastic straws or upcycling crew uniforms. 

So book your ticket, then sit back, relax and enjoy your flight.

Latest Virgin Australia stories

Link Airways
Virgin companies
Virgin Australia increases regional network through Link Airways partnership
22 January 2024
Virgin Australia
Virgin companies
Virgin Australia Pride Flight 2024 on sale now
29 November 2023
Virgin Voyages
Virgin companies
Black Friday deals from Virgin
23 November 2023
Virgin Australia
Virgin companies
Now We’re Voyaging: Richard Branson gives free cruises to guests on Virgin Australia flight
16 November 2023
Two Virgin Australia cabin crew dressed up for Halloween with cobwebs and a fake giant tarantula
Virgin companies
Trick or treat at 40,000 feet with Virgin Australia
31 October 2023
A member of Virgin Australia cabin crew poses in front of a sign that reads "See you later aviator"
Careers
Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week - 6 October
6 October 2023

Related Virgin Companies

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Atlantic Holidays

Virgin Hotels

See all Virgin Companies