Virgin Australia Pride Flight 2024 on sale now

Virgin Australia’s Pride Flight is back for its fourth consecutive year, with more than 500 seats available to be booked across three celebration flights from Melbourne and Brisbane to Sydney.

Departing on 1 March 2024, Pride Flight will be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under stars and other drag performers. The flights will come alive with parties on the ground and in the air, complete with entertainment by local LGBTQIA+ venues Fluffy (Brisbane) and Sircuit (Melbourne), celebrity appearances, DJ sets and merchandise giveaways.

Virgin Australia

Seats on Virgin Australia’s domestic Pride Flight services can now be booked for a set price of just $269* one-way in Economy, including access to a departure gate party and the official Landing Party (after party) at Sydney’s iconic The Beresford, in Surry Hills.

All Pride Flight services will be operated by LGBTQIA+ people and allies. And like previous years, $30 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to Minus18, an Australian charity improving the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth.

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia CEO, Jayne Hrdlicka, said Virgin Australia is proud of its ongoing mission to create a fun, authentic and inclusive workplace, and to bring wonderful experiences to Australian travellers.

She said: “We are really proud to have created a legacy event in Pride Flight that not only our team look forward to each year, but one that is now celebrated widely across the country.

“It really is one of the highlights on our annual events calendar and next year Pride Flight will be just as full of life, love and colour.”

Virgin Australia

Recovery brunch

Also on sale now are tickets to the official Ovolo Hotels x Virgin Australia Pride Flight Recovery Brunch, for guests who want to unwind from their Friday night festivities. For $99, Pride Flight guests can enjoy a morning recovery session run by lululemon at Ovolo in Woolloomooloo, then it’s straight into cocktails, with all-inclusive drinks, dancing and prizes from 11am at the hotel’s Alibi Bar & Dining.

Tickets for the Recovery Brunch are available on OpenTable. And Ovolo Woolloomooloo is offering special accommodation packages for Pride Flight guests using the promo code VAMG24.

Visit Virgin Australia for more information and to book your place on a Pride Flight.