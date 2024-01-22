Virgin Australia increases regional network through Link Airways partnership

Regional travel in Australia just got easier thanks to Virgin Australia’s new codeshare partnership with Link Airways, which will increase Virgin Australia’s footprint in regional Australia by 45%.

17 new regional codeshare services operated by Link Airways – the equivalent of 90 flights per week – will be added to Virgin Australia’s domestic network under the partnership. The flights are on sale now through Virgin Australia’s travel agency partners, and will be available to book directly on the Virgin Australia website from March.

Velocity Frequent Flyer members will be able to earn Points and Status Credits on Virgin Australia codeshare services operated by Link Airways to some of the most important regional centres in the country – including Bundaberg, Tamworth, Armidale and more.

Link Airways

Velocity Platinum, Gold and Silver members will also earn bonus Points and receive an additional baggage allowance when travelling on any Virgin Australia codeshare service operated by Link Airways. Eligible Velocity members can also access Virgin Australia lounges when travelling on these Virgin Australia codeshare services.

The partnership means that Virgin Australia customers can travel seamlessly for the first time to 42 Australian destinations on a single booking – with through check-in and baggage transfer. This includes routes such as Inverell, Wollongong and Biloela that are not serviced by another major airline.

“Today’s announcement in partnership with Link Airways underscores our commitment to delivering great value, flexibility and choice to Australians, and boosting connections for customers living in regional Australia,” Alistair Hartley, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Virgin Australia, said. “Importantly, the partnership is also set to support regional trade and tourism in destinations like Inverell, Wollongong and Biloela, which are not currently serviced by any other major airline.

“Together, our networks will be operating up to 365 daily flights across Australia, offering 42 domestic destinations for guests to explore, all while ensuring guests can enjoy seamless connectivity and loyalty benefits under our award-winning Velocity Frequent Flyer program when they travel.”

