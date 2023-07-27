Virgin companies triumph at the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

Virgin companies have been named among the best in the world in Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best Awards.

Voted for by readers, the World’s Best Awards survey asks Travel + Leisure readers to share their opinions on top hotels, resorts, cruise ships, airlines and more. Nearly 165,000 people shared their thoughts in the 2023 survey and Virgin Voyages, Virgin Limited Edition and Virgin Atlantic all made the final lists.

Virgin Voyages sails to success

Virgin Voyages claimed the top spot for the best mega-ship ocean cruise line in the world. With three ships now sailing different itineraries in the Caribbean and Europe, Virgin Voyages is changing the game when it comes to cruises. Virgin Voyages offers Sailors a new way to cruise, with Michelin-style dining, innovative entertainment and incredible destinations.

Virgin Voyages

“The crew was the best I've ever experienced at sea, the food was outstanding, and the beautiful ship was full of fun people of all ages,” one fan told Travel + Leisure.

Kasbah Tamadot – a Moroccan marvel

Nestled in the heart of the Atlas Mountains, Kasbah Tamadot, part of Virgin Limited Edition, has been recognised as the second-favourite resort in North Africa and the Middle East by the Travel + Leisure readers.

Virgin Limited Edition

This breath-taking property exudes luxury, tranquillity, and a deep connection to the local culture, making it a beloved destination for travellers seeking a truly immersive experience. One Travel + Leisure reader noted its “great location and amazing views” across the Atlas Mountains.

Virgin Atlantic soars in celebration

Virgin Atlantic's commitment to customer experience earned the airline a place in the top 10 international airlines in the world. With a focus on innovation and an unrivalled in-flight experience, it’s no surprise Virgin Atlantic was voted among the best in the world.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic introduced the first of its new Airbus A330neo aircraft to its fleet in summer 2022. The new aircraft introduced a brand-new Upper Class seat, a refreshed social space, and The Retreat Suite – the most spacious suite in Virgin Atlantic’s history. With a premium, personalised experience for every customer – no matter where they’re travelling – it’s no surprise Virgin Atlantic is a fan favourite.

