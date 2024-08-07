Get ready for your next adventure with the Virgin Red Rewards Card

Virgin Red US is teaming up with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Voyages to land members more epic travel rewards, all on one unique card.

Launching in the fall of 2024 and issued by Synchrony, The Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® will make it easy to rack up Virgin Points on all your purchases and save up for something extraordinary.

Jimmy Marble

Cardholders will earn three Virgin Points for every $1 spent with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels, and Virgin Voyages, two Virgin Points for every $1 spent on dining, groceries, select streaming services, and EV charging and one Virgin Point for every $1 spent everywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

Virgin Points can be redeemed on a wide variety of rewards across Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. From extraordinary rewards like flights, cruises, and hotel stays, to everyday treats like movie tickets, Virgin Red has something for everyone.

For an annual fee of just $99, cardholders can choose from six exclusive Virgin perks twice a year, one can be selected when they spend $15,000 and another can be selected when they spend $30,000:

Flying Club reward voucher for a companion seat or a cabin upgrade on Virgin Atlantic.

One free night stay at a participating Virgin Hotels property.

One suite upgrade at a participating Virgin Hotels property.

Up to $300 bar tab with Virgin Voyages.

Blue Extras Perk Package with Virgin Voyages, including laundry service, an exclusive cocktail party, and daily coffee credits.

P.S. You can even select the same option twice if you wish!

Virgin Atlantic Airways

And the benefits don’t stop there…

No foreign transaction fees on overseas purchases.

2,500 Virgin Points when you add a loved one as an additional user (up to four users).

An anniversary bonus of 5,000 Virgin Points each year upon renewal.

Earn 25 Flying Club Tier Points for every $2,500 in eligible purchases (up to 50 Tier Points per month).

Enjoy a third night free after booking two nights at a participating Virgin Hotels property once a year.

Cardholders will also enjoy meaningful World Elite Mastercard® rewards, savings and Priceless Experiences with partners across travel, shopping, wellness and more. Plus, Mastercard security protections including ID Theft Protection™, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance.

Jimmy Marble

“We’re thrilled to partner with Virgin’s brilliant travel companies to offer our US members the chance to turn the dollars they spend every day into Virgin Points. The Virgin Red Rewards Card will be the first of its kind in the industry to span flights, cruises, and hotels – it's your passport to more flights across the Atlantic, more voyaging around Caribbean hotspots, and more Bellinis at The Pool Club,” said Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer and Managing Director for Virgin Red.

To celebrate the launch, Virgin Red is offering a limited-time boarding bonus of 40,000 Virgin Points to new cardholders who spend $3,000 within the first 90 days. That’s enough Virgin Points for two round-trip flights across the pond.

Virgin Voyages

Get ready for your next adventure with Virgin Red and be the first to find out more ahead of the card launching this fall. Residents of the 50 United States or D.C., 18 or older can sign up for the waitlist here.