Year-round Balearic bliss awaits at Son Bunyola

Son Bunyola Hotel and the three luxurious villas on Virgin Limited Edition ’s stunning 1,300-acre estate in Mallorca’s Tramuntana Mountains are set to reopen on 1 March 2024, and will now remain open year-round.

The highly anticipated Son Bunyola Hotel opened in June last year, after a meticulous restoration project to bring a 16th century finca building back to life as a 27-bedroom small luxury hotel. Now, guests will be welcomed all throughout the year to enjoy the mild Mallorcan climate in winter months and take full advantage of all that the UNESCO World Heritage Site has to offer.

Virgin Limited Edition

Each week, there will be a programme of complimentary activities for guests to enjoy. These include yoga and Pilates, wine tasting with the hotel’s sommelier, walks with a local guide, and tennis coaching sessions on the estate’s court with stunning sea and mountain views. Guests can also add on activities such as guided hiking and cycling (with the hotel’s bikes at the ready), kayak tours from the estate’s unique beach location, painting classes with local artist Marcelina Etchegaray and perfume workshops with local brand Gaia Natural Products.

For guests simply looking to switch off and relax, Son Bunyola offers the perfect solution. Its 28-metre azure swimming pool overlooks the estate’s vineyards and breath-taking views beyond to the famous Sa Foradada rock formation.

Virgin Limited Edition

Guests seeking to relax in a more private, home-from-home holiday experience can stay in one of the three luxurious villas on the estate. Two of the villas have been refurbished for 2024 in the same elegantly relaxed style of the hotel, which was designed by Palma-based Rialto Living. Each villa benefits from its own private pool, alongside use of the estate’s facilities, including tennis and beach tennis, volleyball courts, and the hotel’s two restaurants.

Virgin Limited Edition

The hotel’s main restaurant, Sa Terrassa, will also be open seven days a week all year-round from March, helmed by newly appointed Executive Chef, Brenda Lisiotti, serving contemporary Mediterranean cuisine featuring home-grown, local and seasonal produce. Sa Terrassa welcomes guests of the hotel and villas, as well as local visitors wishing to dine for lunch and dinner. The hotel’s second restaurant, Sa Tafona, opening in June and housed in the estate’s historic olive press, will open five days a week during the high season, serving a playful take on street food and tapas to hotel guests.

Virgin Limited Edition