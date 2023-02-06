8 adventurous reasons to visit Cape Town

There are few places that boast as much beauty and adventure as Cape Town. The ‘Mother City’ has been frequently named the best place in the world to visit due to its culture, art, and endless things to do.

As Virgin Red members can fly to Cape Town with Virgin Atlantic for 25,000+ points (plus taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges)*, here are a few reasons why you should consider Cape Town for your next trip.

Sit atop Table Mountain

Well, you can’t literally sit on top of the historic landmark, but you can hike or take a cable car up to see the view of the city from above. Table Mountain National Park is the most visited national park in South Africa attracting over four million people each year to see its vast array of 8,000 plant species and impressive cliffs.

Hike up Lion’s Head

Another spot to visit in Table Mountain National Park is Lion’s Head, the mountain that provides the backdrop to the city with its 669-metre peak. A popular spot for adventurers, the hour-long walk to the top is especially popular at night and provides the jumping off spot for paragliders.

Like Table Mountain, it boasts impressive views and flora and fauna, including fynbos, an indigenous Cape vegetation.

Stay at Mont Rochelle

Just under an hour’s drive from Cape Town is Virgin Limited Edition property, Mont Rochelle, a 26-bedroom hotel and vineyard. Located in the traditional vineyard town of Franschhoek, Mont Rochelle gives guests the chance to sip fine wines, swim outdoors, and hike or rent a bike to explore the 100 acres of breathtaking scenery.

Virgin Red members can book a stay from 110,000+ points – a small price to pay to experience the South African capital of food and wine.

Check out Woodstock Street Art

The Woodstock suburb was already known for being an alternative area loaded with restaurants, bars and the Neighbourgoods Market, but the arrival of street art added an extra facet in the 2010s. Local houses and stores are now adorned with everything from animals and political statements from artists all over the world.

The striking aesthetic and popularity spawned several tours available to tourists who can indulge in the spoils of the district while learning about the work on display.

Book a Robben Island tour

While there is plenty of beauty to take in when visiting Cape Town, it’s also important to learn about its history. The flat oval shape of the Robben Island led to it being used as a prison from the late-seventeenth century and it gained international attention during apartheid and notably, as the location Nelson Mandela spent 18 of 27 years imprisoned.

Since closing as a prison in 1996, Robben Island now offers tours as a museum and is both a South African National Heritage Site and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

See the Boulders Beach penguins

Every year 60,000 people visit Boulders Beach and it's easy to see why: soft white sand, warm clear waters and most importantly, the penguin colony. African penguins have colonies throughout South Africa but Cape Town’s Foxy Beach is a prime spot to see the continent’s only penguin species.

While they’re there all year round, summer is the best time to see as many as possible and for the best shots, make the trip either early in the morning or late afternoon.

Peruse Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art

For the largest collection of contemporary art on the continent, the Zeitz Museum is a must. Featuring works from artists all over the diaspora, the museum comprises 80 galleries that were transformed from an abandoned grain silo by London-based architect Thomas Heatherwick.

Featuring rotating temporary exhibitions as well as the permanent collection, there’s no better place to see such a wide array of African artists.

Stroll over The Tree Canopy Walkway

Against the eastern slopes of Table Mountain is the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, one of the most popular in the world. But while it’s amazing to see the various plants and flowers up close, the new Tree Canopy Walkway is an experience in itself.

Built to celebrate the centenary of the gardens in 2013 and inspired by the snake skeleton, the curved steel and timber walkway spanning 130m rests 12 metres above the trees of the garden, giving visitors a stunning view below and of the mountains above.

Book your trip to Cape Town with Virgin Red.

