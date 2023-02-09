Seas the day with a Virgin Voyage on Virgin Red this year

This offer has now expired

Ahoy sailors! Virgin Red US has anchored some extraordinary offers for members looking to set sail this year.

Members dreaming of sailing away with Virgin Voyages on a trip of a lifetime can now book trips on Scarlet Lady or Valiant Lady using Virgin Points. Relax aboard two of the finest ships on the high seas, and choose between a voyage in the Caribbean, starting in Miami for 5-nights (80,000 Virgin Points) or 8-nights (100,000 Virgin Points), or a 7-night voyage around the Mediterranean, starting in Barcelona for 100,000 Virgin Points.

Virgin Voyages

Don’t have enough Virgin Points to book? You can transfer American Express Membership Rewards® points into Virgin Points with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club to spend on rewards across both Flying Club and Virgin Red – meaning you could be sailing away sooner than you think.

Andrea Burchett, Managing Director Commercial, Loyalty for Virgin Red, says: “We are delighted to team up with Virgin Voyages once again and offer our members the opportunity to sail away with Virgin Voyages, whilst only spending Virgin Points and getting extraordinary value not available anywhere else.”

“To make it even easier for our members to sail away, American Express Card Members can transfer Membership Rewards points to Virgin Points, allowing Card Members to turn points into extraordinary experiences with Virgin Red or Flying Club.”

Virgin Voyages

Where could you go?

Barcelona is Valiant Lady’s homeport in the Mediterranean. Famous for its Gaudí architecture, Barcelona has something for everyone – beaches, markets, incredible food, art and more.

Or Miami, home to Scarlet Lady, could take you to a range of tropical Caribbean destinations such as Bimini, Costa Maya, Nassau, San Juan or Playa del Carmen.

So, if exploring shipwrecks, relaxing on sandy white beaches, snorkelling with marine-life or learning about culture and history is your thing, head to the Caribbean with Virgin Voyages.

What is there to do onboard Virgin Voyages?

There’s plenty to explore onboard Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady, too. Get a taste of luxury at the 20 onboard eateries, covering everything from Michelin-style dining to late night snacking. Or if you’re looking for some rest and relaxation time, book into the onboard spa and enjoy some time for yourself; that self-care will come in handy when it’s time to pop on your party shoes and head to the onboard nightclub.

Plus, as with all Virgin Voyages' sailings, there’s loads included in the price. You won’t be paying for WiFi so you can make everyone jealous by posting your holiday snaps daily. You can also take as many group exercise classes as you want, and all your food and basic drinks are included. Not to mention the daily activities, parties and child-free things to do during your journey.

Climb aboard a Virgin Voyage with Virgin Red US.

The small print

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply.

This offer is exclusive to Virgin Red members. Valid for sailings before 30 June 2023.

Exclusions/blackout dates: voyages departing 12.03.23, 14.04.23 and 17.05.23 are not included in this offer.

This is a round-trip voyage from the relevant departure port. All sailors (passengers)must make their own travel arrangements to and from the departure port prior to and after the cruise. Please do not book travel arrangements until your sailing has been confirmed by Virgin Voyages.

The offer is per cabin (one or two passengers). There is no single sailor supplement available.

Bookings are subject to availability and confirmation of completion of the booking process by Virgin Voyages.

Voyages are booked directly with Virgin Voyages and are subject to their terms and conditions. See Virgin Voyages for terms and details.

American Express transfer terms

1. Enrollment in Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is required.

2. American Express is not responsible for availability of flight, accommodations, or any other rewards in the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club program.

3. Airline tickets are subject to availability. Check Award Seat availability before transferring points by visiting www.virginatlantic.com or by calling 1-800-365-9500 and press '4' to speak with an agent about Flying Club.

4. Once you have transferred Membership Rewards® points, they cannot be transferred back to your Membership Rewards account and become subject to the Terms and Conditions of the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club program, found at http://www.virgin-atlantic.com/us/en/flying-club/flying-club-terms-conditions.html.

5. Transfer enough points into your Flying Club account to redeem for your award seat or top up your Flying Club account.

6. Transfers are normally immediate, but please allow up to 48 hours for the transfer to be completed.

7. Please note that no booking can be made until the Virgin Points are credited to your Flying Club account.

8. Taxes, fees, charges and surcharges, including airline surcharges apply on all Virgin Atlantic redemption flights and upgrades.

9. All redemption bookings are subject to the Terms and Conditions of the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club program.Terms and Conditions for the Membership Rewards® program apply.

Visit membershiprewards.com/terms for more information. Participating partners and available rewards are subject to change without notice. The value of Membership Rewards points varies according to how you choose to use them. To learn more, go to www.membershiprewards.com/pointsinfo.