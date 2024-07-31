‘Kids’ sail free this summer with Virgin Voyages

Ahoy, Sailors! Summer adventures are calling. Virgin Voyages is making waves with an exclusive offer: for a limited time, kids sail free.

So, who qualifies as a “kid” on a famously adults-only cruise line? Young adults aged 18-26 who are ready to celebrate milestones with a splash. Before moving into dorms, starting new jobs, or turning 21, now is the perfect time for a memorable multi-generational holiday at sea. Virgin Voyages, known for its unique, adults-only cruising experience, is redefining what it means to set sail with the kids this summer.

Virgin Voyages

In other words, if you’re old enough to vote, you’re old enough to sail. This cheeky redefinition of “kids” means you can bring your young adults on board at no extra cost. Get ready to create unforgettable memories together on Virgin Voyages’ award-winning fleet, designed with a modern and luxurious flair.

Enjoy fine dining menus created by Michelin-starred chefs, relax on opulent decks in the Mediterranean sun, and take in dazzling live performances with nightly entertainment.

And the excitement continues on land with a variety of Shore Things at every port. From wine tastings in Italy, tours of ancient ruins in Greece, to snorkeling the colorful Caribbean Sea, Virgin Voyages is an adventure designed for the young-at-heart.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages was just named Travel + Leisure’s Best Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Line in their 2024 World’s Best Awards for the second year running. Inspired by superyacht design, the Lady Ships offer a boutique hotel experience at sea, blending nautical chic with contemporary elegance.

To celebrate, they’re offering this special promotion until 23 August 2024. Book a Central Sea Terrace or a lower cabin category for two, and your young adult sails for free.