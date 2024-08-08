Menu
Introducing Virgin Active’s new Social Wellness Club

A Virgin Active gym with a sign saying 'Screw it, let's do it'
Virgin Active Australia
Angela Palmer
by Angela Palmer
8 August 2024

Virgin Active is bringing a new era of wellness to Australia with the launch of its revolutionary Social Wellness Club.

Opening in early 2025, the club will be the ultimate destination for health and wellness, blending top-notch fitness and relaxation with plenty of spaces to work and play.

Virgin Active
Virgin Active

The Social Wellness Club will be an all-day concept, offering an array of premium services and facilities:

  • State-of-the-Art Gym equipped with the latest fitness technology

  • Group Exercise Classes that cater to all fitness levels

  • Reformer Pilates

  • Cold Plunge, Sauna, and Spa

  • Dedicated recovery zones to aid in post-workout recovery

  • Sound Baths for mental and physical rejuvenation

  • Business lounge and co-working spaces

  • Health Food Café with nutritious food to fuel your day

  • Expert health professionals including personal trainers, instructors and nutritionists

Designed to provide a holistic approach to wellness, members can tailor their experience to their unique goals. Whether you're looking to break a sweat, unwind, nourish your body, or connect with others, Virgin Active's Social Wellness Club has something for everyone.

Virgin Active
Virgin Active

Located on Level 1 of Westfield Bondi, the new 2,500sqm Social Wellness Club will replace the former David Jones Food Hall. The club will operate alongside Virgin Active's Bondi Junction facility, which is great news for existing members looking to enhance their fitness game.

“Virgin Active’s vision is to change people’s lives for the better through wellness,” says Dean Kowarski, Virgin Active Group Chief Executive Officer.

We consciously design beautiful spaces that blend physical activity, fitness, wellness, nourishment, work and social interaction, delivering experiences which transcend the traditional fitness club proposition and support every member’s personalised wellness journey.

Virgin Active
Virgin Active

Stay tuned for more updates on the new Virgin Active Wellness Club and be among the first to experience the future of fitness and wellbeing.

Virgin Active Australia

