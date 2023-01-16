Enjoy free yoga classes with Virgin Active Australia

If your new year’s resolutions feature early mornings, yoga, or getting outside more, then Virgin Active Australia has the answer: free yoga sessions at Sydney Harbour.

Virgin Active has teamed up with Nespresso to host the Sip & Breathe sessions, held at the Westpac Openair Cinema site, with incredible views of Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Virgin Active is hosting one hour yoga classes with its instructors, while Nespresso will provide iced coffee from its summer collection, and attendees can also enjoy a light breakfast from Kitchen by Mike. The sessions are open to everyone – whether you have lots of experience, or you’re a total beginner.

Classes start at 7.30am on Thursdays and Fridays, and at 8.30am on Saturdays and Sundays. Sessions are free, but must be booked in advance – and there’s a limit of 30 people per class.

Classes are taking place on 19-20 January, 28-29 January, 2-3 February, 11-12 February, and 15-17 February, and can be booked 14 days in advance. If you’re not a Virgin Active member yet you’ll need to create a free account to view the timetable and book your spot.

