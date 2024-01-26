Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 26 January

Looking for a new job? You’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the most exciting job openings across the Virgin Group right now…

Lead Content Designer at Virgin Money

Virgin Money is looking for a Lead Content Designer to join its Human-Centred Design function. It is a team of Digital Designers, Content Designers and User Researchers. Its design practice works across everything Virgin Money does online, creating delightful digital experiences for users. The team is designing the future of finance, starting with discovery and work through to delivery.

You’ll be leading the Content Design function and a team of talented content designers, defining and implementing best practice for content design, and working with the head of digital design to create a content design centre of excellence.

Think you’re up to the challenge? Find out more and apply now.

Reservations Coordinator at Virgin Hotels New York City

Virgin Hotels is looking for someone who thinks outside the box to join its team in New York City as Reservations Coordinator. This isn’t a walk in the park, but if you are passionate about people, share Virgin Hotels’ quirky sense of humour, and are able to see beyond the traditional scope of checking in and out, then this just might be the right role for you.

Virgin Hotels aims to deliver outstanding guest service to guests and the team by offering timely, efficient, knowledgeable, warm, and truly remarkable service. You’ll ensure a smooth reservations process for guests and help create a stay for them to remember.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

Image from Virgin Active Australia

Membership Sales Manager at Virgin Active Australia

Virgin Active Australia is looking for someone to lead the sales team to achieve targets and build relationships in the community.

There’s never been a better time to join Virgin Active, it has the best talent, doing the best work of their lives with meaning. Its continuous focus on inspiring people to live an active life is what unites Virgin Active and sets it apart in its vision to be the world’s most loved exercise brand.

Reporting to the Club Manager, plan and direct the activities of the sales team to ensure total member satisfaction. You’ll work with the Club Manager to negotiate major deals, and coach, develop and motivate the sales team to achieve agreed targets.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.