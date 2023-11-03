Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 3 November

Ready for a new adventure? Discover the latest exciting opportunities with the Virgin Group and take your next career step.

Social Media Manager at Virgin Red

Do you live and breathe social media? This exciting Social Media Manager role sits within the Virgin Red communications team and spans across several Virgin Companies. The successful candidate will manage the Virgin masterbrand channels, celebrate the best of the brand, and will work closely with inspiring brands in the network from the passionate NGO Virgin Unite and the Branson family channels, to travel companies Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Voyages.

Virgin Media O2

Strategy Manager at Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 is the UK’s fastest broadband network, the nation’s best-loved mobile brand, and, one of the UK's biggest companies , too.

Virgin Media O2 is looking for a Strategy Manager to play a key role in Merger and Acquisition activity for VMO2. This role will help to lead and influence the strategy of the company. The role holder will be the owner of integration business cases and tracking of acquisitions, with an emphasis on adding substantive, tangible value to the group’s activities in a practical and analytically thorough way.

Virgin Money

Service Designer at Virgin Money

Virgin Money is building an exciting Service Design Centre of Excellence (CoE) in their Customer Operation and Transformation office to lead the way in exploring and adopting new technology tools, techniques, or practices in Service Design. Virgin Money are looking for a Service Designer to take this to the next level.

Service Design is about understanding customers' interactions with products and services to create exceptional experiences, and Virgin Money are seeking a forward-thinking Service Designer to join their team, fostering innovation and customer-centric thinking across the organization through research and design thinking.

Virgin Pulse

Health and Wellbeing Specialist at Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is looking for a Health and Wellbeing Specialist to be a client-dedicated member of the Virgin Pulse account team. Focusing on building a culture of health, enhancing health and wellbeing engagement, this role will contribute to driving health behaviour change through awareness and activation.

Virgin Pulse is the leading global provider of health and wellbeing solutions. From prevention and wellbeing to pre-chronic and chronic disease management to episodic and acute care. Virgin Pulse is designed to drive health outcomes and reduce costs by enabling better decision-making across the full care continuum.

