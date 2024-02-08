Menu
Building connections that really matter

Virgin Media was founded in 2006. Today we offer four multi award-winning services - fibre broadband, TV, mobile and home phone. 

We’ve been recognised year after year for providing the fastest widely available broadband speeds, and our Project Lightning network investment means that up to 17 million homes and businesses will be able to access the benefits of Virgin Media broadband on our ultrafast fibre optic network.

A Virgin Media engineer connects a broadband connection at an exchange point
Virgin Media launched the world’s first virtual mobile network and we are one of the largest fixed home phone providers in the UK and Ireland. 

Our interactive TV service also allows our customers to stream all the TV they love, whether they’re at home through our set-top box, or on-the-go with tablets and smartphones. That’s thousands of hours of live and on-demand programming, box sets, movies, sport, apps and other features. 

Five Virgin Media O2 apprentices pose for a photo at the Virgin Media O2 office
Virgin companies
How Virgin Media is helping young people into the workplace
8 February 2024
Shutterstock
Virgin companies
Virgin Media O2 upgrades rural high streets as Brits shop local this Christmas
21 December 2023
Virgin Media O2
Virgin companies
Saving lives: Virgin Media O2 helps search and rescue team with connected drone
19 December 2023
An O2 employee giving a customer a free National Databank SIM card
Virgin companies
Virgin Media O2 opens more National Databanks this Christmas
30 November 2023
Virgin Media O2
Virgin companies
Improved rural connectivity to unlock £8.8 billion for British manufacturers
27 November 2023
A boy plays with a virtual reality headset and controllers
Virgin companies
Flying cars and robot players: Is this the sport of the future?
15 November 2023

