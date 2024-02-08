Virgin Media was founded in 2006. Today we offer four multi award-winning services - fibre broadband, TV, mobile and home phone.

We’ve been recognised year after year for providing the fastest widely available broadband speeds, and our Project Lightning network investment means that up to 17 million homes and businesses will be able to access the benefits of Virgin Media broadband on our ultrafast fibre optic network.

Virgin Media launched the world’s first virtual mobile network and we are one of the largest fixed home phone providers in the UK and Ireland.

Our interactive TV service also allows our customers to stream all the TV they love, whether they’re at home through our set-top box, or on-the-go with tablets and smartphones. That’s thousands of hours of live and on-demand programming, box sets, movies, sport, apps and other features.

