Virgin telco has arrived

Virgin telco launched in 2020, offering phone, broadband and TV services in Spain. We give customers the option to fully customise their packages, with 300 Mb fibre from €33 / month, 20GB mobile packages from €6 and TV bundles from €8.

Virgin telco is transforming communications to be better, more honest and more accessible to everyone. We’re breaking the status quo of traditional closed packages so our customers only pay for what they actually use.

Our senior customers who don’t want the internet at home don’t have to pay connection charges. And they can pay just €12 a month for their landline with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles.

We’re all about adapting to the needs of our customers and making sure that they can simply choose what they really want. Select all of the products on offer or tailor them to your needs as combinations, our flexibility won't affect the price of each package.

A family sitting on a sofa together. Text reads: Fammmily
Virgin companies
How Virgin telco is keeping families connected
9 February 2021
Virgin telco Spanish campaign
Virgin companies
Virgin telco launches debut customer campaign
15 June 2020

