Virgin Mobile launched in Colombia in 2013 as a virtual mobile operator. Colombia was the second Southern American country to receive Virgin Mobile services.

Since then we have worked hard to do things differently. We don’t want to be like everyone else.

At Virgin Mobile, we are allergic to contracts. Instead, we offer antiplans, which are like post-paid plans but without all the rules. With our antiplans, our customers decide how they do things, without strange charges or annoying paperwork. If they need to save money one month or want to change their services they can do so without any hassle.

We want our customers to get the best from their mobiles and that includes charging by the second, rather than the minute. Customers can also enjoy unlimited messaging on WhatsApp so there's no need to worry about running out of data mid-conversation!

Find out more at Virgin Mobile Colombia.