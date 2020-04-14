El chip que llevas dentro

Virgin Mobile arrived in Latin America in 2010 and since 2012 it’s been Chile’s best in customer support for mobile services without contracts. With a strong presence in all regions across the country, the Virtual Mobile Operator has helped the brand connect a global network of 15m mobile subscribers throughout a further seven countries: Australia, Canada, France, India, South Africa, UK and USA.

Virgin Mobile Chile was the first Virtual Mobile Operator to start services in the country, with the notion of shaking up the industry and offering a different type of network, which customers deserve.

Since its launch Virgin Mobile Chile has been delivering a quality communication service without contracts or ties so you can be connected with the freedom that you want. Plus, with the launch of Virgin Partners, you can now also earn money for every referral and lead you make with Virgin Mobile Chile. Being with a mobile service provider has never been so rewarding!

