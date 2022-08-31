Game-changers: As Ireland’s leading connected entertainment cable and broadcast business, Virgin Media Ireland has brought multi award-winning broadband, digital television and revolutionary mobile plans to one million customers since 2015, with a mission to take the ordinary and make it truly extraordinary for our customers.

Delivering awesome: Every day we deliver the connections that really matter for thousands of consumers with innovative products including 1 Gigabit broadband, Virgin TV360, home phone, mobile and heartfelt service that starts with the question ‘Why not?’

Image from Virgin Media Ireland

Simply extraordinary: Our trail-blazing Virgin Media Business division provides the fastest broadband speeds and connectivity solutions for entrepreneurs, businesses and the public sector. We’ve ended the battle for bandwidth with our next generation 1 gigabit broadband speeds and the reliability that moves business forward.

Experience that moves people: In a world of always-on connectivity, the goal posts have changed. We’ve taken TV, and brought the amazing factor. Virgin Media Television, our visionary broadcast division, is Ireland’s number one commercial broadcaster and home to ground-breaking news and current affairs, the biggest sporting events, thrilling home-grown dramas and the best in internationally sourced entertainment across our 3 Free to air channels and the Virgin Media Player. Virgin Media Sport and our 6 Extra Sport channels offer unrivalled and exclusive sports coverage across the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

Image from Virgin Media Ireland

Find out more at Virgin Media Ireland.