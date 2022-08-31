Virgin Media Ireland
Game-changers: As Ireland’s leading connected entertainment cable and broadcast business, Virgin Media Ireland has brought multi award-winning broadband, digital television and revolutionary mobile plans to one million customers since 2015, with a mission to take the ordinary and make it truly extraordinary for our customers.
Delivering awesome: Every day we deliver the connections that really matter for thousands of consumers with innovative products including 1 Gigabit broadband, Virgin TV360, home phone, mobile and heartfelt service that starts with the question ‘Why not?’
Simply extraordinary: Our trail-blazing Virgin Media Business division provides the fastest broadband speeds and connectivity solutions for entrepreneurs, businesses and the public sector. We’ve ended the battle for bandwidth with our next generation 1 gigabit broadband speeds and the reliability that moves business forward.
Experience that moves people: In a world of always-on connectivity, the goal posts have changed. We’ve taken TV, and brought the amazing factor. Virgin Media Television, our visionary broadcast division, is Ireland’s number one commercial broadcaster and home to ground-breaking news and current affairs, the biggest sporting events, thrilling home-grown dramas and the best in internationally sourced entertainment across our 3 Free to air channels and the Virgin Media Player. Virgin Media Sport and our 6 Extra Sport channels offer unrivalled and exclusive sports coverage across the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.
