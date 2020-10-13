Give your TV a makeover with Virgin Media Ireland’s Virgin TV 360

Is your TV lacking something? Virgin Media Ireland’s new Virgin TV 360 could be the answer...

The new Virgin TV 360 set-top box offers a connected entertainment platform, which delivers Virgin Media Ireland’s most advanced and innovative TV service yet. It gives viewers a TV experience on all screens, backed by new functionality including voice search and control, an updated user interface and apps like Netflix and YouTube.

Viewers can watch their favourite shows in multiple rooms in their home from one of Virgin Media Ireland’s 4K-ready Virgin TV 360 boxes, a mini box, or while they’re out and about with the Virgin TV Anywhere app.

“The arrival of our new Virgin TV 360 platform is fantastic news for our customers. We’ve been working hard to ensure we bring the best entertainment offering across all our services, with the ultimate TV experience,” said Paul Higgins, VP of commercial at Virgin Media Ireland.

“Powered by our award-winning broadband network, Virgin TV 360 will change the way viewers enjoy all their favourite programming. From seamless viewing to personalised profiles, customers can now embrace our most advanced TV service ever. And with multi-viewing available through our mini boxes, and advanced parental control options, this really is the perfect way to watch TV for the whole family.”

The new box is one of the most environmentally-friendly set-top boxes to date, with a 64% reduction in energy consumption, compared to previous boxes from Virgin Media Ireland. It also arrives in 100% recycled packaging.

Visit Virgin Media Ireland to find out more.