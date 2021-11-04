Broadband boost for Ireland

Get ready for a speed boost! Virgin Media Ireland has announced plans to upgrade its broadband network to full fibre, starting in early 2022.

The company also revealed it has already successfully tested a fibre upgrade of 500 premises, delivering speeds of up 10Gbps (Gigabits per second) – that’s 10 times faster than the fastest speeds that are currently available. It plans to extend this to a million premises across Ireland. The project is expected to take three years to complete.

Virgin Media’s broadband network already provides Ireland’s fastest broadband, offering 1 Gigabit speeds. This new €200m investment will bolster Virgin Media’s long-term network strategy, giving customers much faster connections and improved choice, fuel future Irish connectivity needs and underpin digital innovation for consumers, businesses and communities across the country.

Tony Hanway, CEO of Virgin Media Ireland, said: “At Virgin Media, we’re committed to innovating for our customers and investing in Ireland’s long-term digital future. We’re now accelerating the evolution of our network by building out full fibre to more than one million Irish homes and businesses over the next 3 years.”

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD added: “I welcome the announcement by Virgin Media that it will undertake a full national fibre upgrade, which will see the further delivery of very high speed broadband to homes and businesses.

“Continued investments by commercial operators such as this bring benefits for consumers. Together with the Government’s investment under the National Broadband Plan, this will place Ireland at the forefront of EU countries in terms of Gigabit connectivity.”

