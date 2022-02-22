Menu
Virgin Mobile UAE is one of the first truly digital mobile brands in the world. Our promise to our users is simple, yet ground breaking: download the Virgin Mobile UAE app, keep your number or choose one you’ll love, build a plan that’s right for you and we’ll deliver your SIM right to your doorstep within an hour. No paperwork, no stores, no queues, no contracts. Mobile on your terms, finally.

We provide the most customisable, personalised service in the nation and at the heart of everything we do, our customer is always front and centre. Whether you're looking for unlimited data, or the newest phones, Virgin Mobile UAE is looking to give you the best mobile deals.

We are passionate about creating a mobile experience that really stands out for the market. To achieve this we are constantly looking into new ways to make mobile better through digital innovations and red hot experiences.

We have won over 25 regional and international awards since our launch celebrating our excellence in digital experience and customer service and this is a true testimony of our team’s dedication.

Latest Virgin Mobile UAE stories

Virgin Mobile UAE introduces biodegradable SIM cards
22 February 2022
Virgin Mobile MEA launches plans that don’t cost the Earth
3 November 2021
Virgin Mobile MEA achieves net-zero carbon emissions in 2021
21 September 2021
Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa pledges to go carbon-neutral across its operations
22 June 2021
Habib Ghazi with a colleague at Virgin mobile UAE
From 'The Jungle' to Dubai: Habib Ghazi's success story
26 March 2019

